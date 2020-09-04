Data from Two Rivers indicates COVID-19 cases are shifting to smaller communities

DAWSON COUNTY — Two Rivers Public Health Department rolled out a new COVID-19 dashboard which goes into more detail about the positive cases in each of its seven counties it serves. Some of the information reveals virus cases are shifting into smaller communities.
Two Rivers Public Health Director Jeremy Eschliman said the metric for showing cases per 1,000 people is a way to visualize where the current risk for the virus is, something residents in the Two Rivers district have been asking for.
The data shows cases are trending towards smaller communities, such as Sumner or Smithfield. Eschliman said at the moment cases are not widespread in these communities, but Two Rivers is seeing the virus shifting to smaller towns, something residents should be aware of.
According to the dashboard information, there are 26 active cases of COVID-19 in Dawson County, active cases are defined as people who are currently symptomatic.
All the information represents positive cases in the county in the last four weeks.
Cases by age in the last four weeks break down as such,
- 0-17 years: 2 cases
- 18-29 years: 14 cases
- 30-39 years: 7 cases
- 40-49 years: 6 cases
- 50-59 years: 9 cases
- 60-69 years: 14 cases
- 70-79 years: 8 cases
- 80-89 years: 1 case
The seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Dawson County shows cases trending downward since the start of August, with a slight increase right before the end of the month.
The same information is also available for Gosper County, at the moment there are two active cases in the county and there have been nine new cases in the past four weeks.
Cases by age in the last four weeks in Gosper County,
- 18-29 years: 3 cases
- 40-49 years: 1 case
- 50-59 years: 1 case
- 60-69 years: 2 cases
- 70-79 years: 2 cases
Gosper County has seen more sporadic reporting of cases with two on Aug. 2, one on Aug. 3, one on Aug. 13, two on Aug. 15 and one on Aug. 25.
Eschliman advised that for every positive case reported, there will be cases which go unreported due to the person being asymptomatic, etc.