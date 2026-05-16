Spotlight Boat safely this summer Press Release May 16, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN — Boat season is heating up, and National Safe Boating Week, May 16-22, is a great time to remind boaters that safety isn’t optional.kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQmqJ 7@==@H:?8 E96D6 D276EJ E:AD[ }63C2D<2?D 42? C65F46 E96 C:D< @7 :?4:56?ED 2?5 96=A 6?DFC6 D276[ 6?;@J23=6 52JD @? E96 H2E6C 2== DF>>6C =@?8]k^Amk9b DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm(62C 2 =:76 ;24<6Ek^9bmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm}@ >2EE6C H92E 24E:G:EJ J@F 92G6 A=2??65[ H62C 2 =:76 ;24<6E 6G6CJ E:>6 J@F 2C6 @? E96 H2E6C] p44:56?ED 42? 92AA6? >F49 E@@ 72DE E@ C6249 2?5 AFE @? 2 DE@H65 =:76 ;24<6E]k^Am People are also reading… Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Unofficial Dawson County election results Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Boys state soccer: Lexington tops Bennington, delivers Class B record for first-round wins Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures Taryn Arbuthnot shares insight in overcoming injury to qualify for state track in 4 events Local athletes qualify for Class B state track meet Dawson/Gosper County CASA teams up to donate backpacks and diapers bags to DHHS ‘About the people and for the people’: Global Roots opens community garden in Lexington Work will begin on I-80, Brady to Gothenburg Lexington School Board approves two purchases Lexington boys soccer heads to state for 17th time in school history 2026 NBA mock draft: AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson No. 1? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Lexington residents pressed city leaders Tuesday for answers on jobs after the Tyson plant closure, as families weigh whether they can stay in… Unofficial Dawson County election results Dawson County voters cast 2,389 ballots in Tuesday’s primary election. See results in local and state races here. Lexington School Board approves two purchases The Lexington School Board voted 4-0 to approve two separate purchases during the Monday, May 11, meeting. UPDATED: City Council approves acquisition agreement for parts of Tyson property The city of Lexington will acquire and manage certain Tyson-owned assets, including the wastewater treatment facility and farmland. 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