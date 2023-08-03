LEXINGTON — On Monday, August 31, local pool players were crowned league champions for the spring session of the American Poolplayers Association (APA).

The Tuesday 8-Ball title was awarded to “Ball Breakers” out of the Overton Golf Course in Overton.

The “Ball Breaker” team includes Raebecca Coover, Sean Larson, Joe Shirely, Dale Coover, Allan Frink, Jeff Wells, Steve Gnirk and Randall Ureste.

An MVP award for Tuesday 8-Ball league was presented to Kisha Thomas, Joe Shirely and David Rich.

“Strokin’ 9” out of Lakeside in Gothenburg was awarded the 9-Ball championship title.

The “Strokin’ 9” team includes Steve Walker, Randy Holbein, Jamie Messersmith, Lois Holbein, Jesse Magana, Willis Rollenhagen, Bill Mach and Rick Bevard.

An MVP award for Thursday 9-Ball league was presented to Kim Linder, Scott Uhrich and Riley Kort.

Winning the Western Nebraska Region top female 8-Ball honor was Kisha Thomas of Cozad.

The winning teams from each session advanced to the Western Nebraska APA World qualifiers as they compete for a trip to the APA World Championship in Las Vegas.

Upcoming sessions start in September and the last day to register a team is Friday, August 25.