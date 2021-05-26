Local area Memorial Day events

Lexington – Grave flags will be placed starting Friday, May 28 at Evergreen and St. Ann’s cemeteries. Greenwood flags will be placed Saturday, May 29. Ceremony is set for 10 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery on Monday, 31, 2021. Speakers will Lexington High School’s Malinda LoVFW Post 5136 commander Jared Woody, VFW Auxiliary president Susan Nichols, American Legion Post 111 commander David Trembly, Legion Auxiliary president Donna Hatfield. Members of the Lexington Honor Guard will provide the gun salute with National Honor Society band members playing the National Anthem and Taps. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to Heartland Museum.

Cozad - Cozad will begin with posting of flags at Veterans Memorial Park at 4 p.m. Friday, May 28. Family members may raise the flag of their loved one who will be recognized during the Memorial Day Service Monday. The Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31 which will feature guest speaker Matt Williams, Nebraska's District 36 Senator. Cozad will recognize 18 veterans this year by either having their flag posted or name engraved on the Veterans Monument. Eleven of the eighteen veterans were not able to be formally recognized last year. Cozad Auxiliary will be assisting with programs, laying of a wreath, arranging music and performances. The Cozad Honor Guard will close the service with a rifle volley and playing of Taps. Flags will be posted until about 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. (weather permitting). If conditions are not favorable outdoors, we will move the Memorial Day Service to the High School Auditorium.