LEXINGTON — After a special meeting full of emotions, vitriol and accusations, the Lexington Regional Health Center’s board of directors agreed to mediations with CEO Leslie Marsh, after it appeared a majority was in favor of termination.

Board Chairman Rob Anderson told a crowd that filled the entire board room and spilled out into the hallways that the special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 3 was the end of a process that started in February.

For the first time since 2018, an evaluation of the job performance of CEO Marsh was being held.

Marsh joined Tri County Hospital in 1998, serving as Chief Nursing Officer until becoming CEO of the rebranded Lexington Regional Health Center (LRHC) in 2010.

The board met for 45 minutes in executive session to discuss litigation or threatened litigation before hold an open session to evaluate the CEO’s performance, which Marsh had requested.

In a letter to the board Marsh said she could not reasonably be expected to provide a meaningful response given the length of time since her last evaluation.

In open session, the board members shared what they had included in their evaluations and both Pat Samway and Pam Trampe were in support of Marsh, giving her high marks.

Chairman Anderson, Vice Chair Tucker Case and Secretary/Treasurer Kenneth Harbison praised certain aspects of Marsh’s performance, such as the new emergency room and her advocacy for the hospital.

All three men, however, listed concerns which included IT issues that have continued to plague LHRC, including a multi-day crash in November 2022, a lack of communication, a $200,000 expenditure for a network switch that was not included in the capital budget and the alleged failure to disclose a six figure settlement until after the fact.

When asked to respond, Marsh reiterated that it had been five years since her last evaluation and asking her to respond in such a short time was, “not reasonable and not respectful.”

Samway commented, saying the board itself should receive an “F” for their lack of support for Marsh and not holding an evaluation in five years.

Another issue was raised by Marsh’s attorney, former Lincoln County judge Kent Turnball. He asked why public comments were to be taken at the end of the meeting, only after action was taken regarding Marsh.

Anderson noted that it was the board’s practice to take public comment at the end of meetings and a review of regular LRHC board meetings shows the public comment period coming toward the end of the meeting.

Samway and Trampe were both in favor of moving the public comment period ahead of the action item.

Harbison made it clear that his decision was made and that the public comments would not have an effect. Case said he was of the same opinion.

Both said as board members, they were privy to information on matters not open to the public.

This turn of events caused a wave of jeers from the crowd. Many spoke out, pressing to move the public comments so they could be heard.

Amid this, Case made a motion to move the public comments while still continuing the ongoing open session, which was unanimously approved.

The majority of the public comments were in favor of Marsh, many praising her work and passion for LRHC over the years.

One commenter said that LRHC’s “Leaving a Legacy” was coming up at the end of the month, they asked what the board’s legacy would be if they terminated Marsh.

Others question the board support for Marsh, with many asking how much blame could be attributed to the board. One said the board had, “failed miserably.”

“New election!” someone yelled.

There were more pointed accusations that the three men had an agenda and were out to remove Marsh. Many said what the board was doing was unethical.

There were a few mentions of the rift between Lexington Regional Health Center and Plum Creek Medical group that had divided the community in 2016; with a few saying this would lead to another divide.

Many who spoke were hospital employees and praised Marsh for her hands on approach, sometimes helping on the floor or answering phones at the nursing station. Several made it clear that if Marsh was terminated, their resignations would soon follow.

At one point, a staff member said if this was their last chance to speak to Marsh as CEO they would thank her for her years of dedication and leadership. Many in the room rose to a standing ovation.

Another commenter asked the board members to look around the packed room and think of the lives they were impacting by their decision.

There were a few in the crowd that had either mixed feelings about Marsh or noted past issues with her leadership. One commenter asked if the employees cared so much about the quality of their care, should it matter who is in the CEO position.

After a few hours of comment, Turnball spoke directly to Harbison and Case and asked one of them to vote no on termination and said he would do what was in his power, on his own time and dollar, to ensure that this gap was bridged.

Turnball said this offer was an olive branch and asked one of them to take ahold of it.

Samway asked why Marsh could not be given a chance, asking what they would have to lose by this mediation.

One of the last comments was, “the evidence is before you, do the right thing.”

It was Case who made it clear he had changed his mind and would accept Turnball's offer, to rapturous applause from the room.

A motion was made for Case to coordinate with Turnball on a mediation process, with a new evaluation issues on the same format and to reevaluate in six months.

Harbison said he still has trepidations but is willing to give the process a chance, he said he intends to go forward in good faith.

The vote for mediation was unanimously approved.