Lexington self-storage redevelopment plan gets final approval from CDA

LEXINGTON — A redevelopment plan to add self-storage units to the southeast side of Lexington received final approval from the Community Development Agency during their Monday, June 20 meeting.

Hamilton Builders, LLC, expressed interest in creating self-storage units on lots south of Commerce Road, east of Eilers Machine & Welding, both are four acres each. According to the Nebraska Secretary of State site, Hamilton Builders is registered to Jodi Hamilton of North Platte.

Hamilton Builders was represented by Gothenburg attorney Colten Venteicher, who was present at the meeting.

The project will create 73,000 square feet of self-storage facilities in a three phase project, with additional facilities that could be constructed in the adjacent 4.5 acre lot in phase four.

The initial plan is to add 150-200 storage units on the east lot first and then possibly create storage for larger items, recreational vehicles as an example, on the west lot in the future.

“Phase one, which will begin in June of 2022, will include the construction of three separate self-storage buildings consisting of 27,000 square feet. Phase two, which is anticipated to begin in 2023, will consist of four separate storage buildings consisting of 36,000 square feet. Phase three, which is anticipated to begin in 2025, will consist of one 10,000 square foot storage building containing larger 20 by 50 feet self-storage units,” according to the redevelopment plan.

The total cost of the first three phases is estimated to be $2,815,000.

Venteicher said Hamilton Builders is seeking $650,000 in tax increment financing (TIF) to complete the project.

“Given supply chain issues and the current inflationary period impacting cost of materials and interest rates…this project would not be feasible without the use of TIF and will not be financed without a grant funded by tax increment financing,” the redevelopment plan states.

The CDA approved the redevelopment contract, plan and issuance of the TIF note.

The last agenda item to consider was the sale of the residential housing lot at 1310 N. Taylor St. to TD Land Management, LLC.

City Attorney Brian Copley said the lot had already been transferred, but needed the CDA to ratify the action.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the property is an empty lot and the plan is to relocate a house onto the property. He said the lot had been transferred from the city to the CDA for ease of transference.

The CDA approved the transfer.

During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch said there will be more TIF related projects coming up in the July and August meetings, likely dealing with housing and commercial development.