Lexington’s CDA sends Levander’s Body Shop project to city council

LEXINGTON — The Levander’s Body Shop redevelopment project will now be considered by the Lexington city council after the Community Development Agency recommended approval.
Levander’s Body Shop plans to expand to Lexington, the location of the new building will be east of Dollar Tree and south of the proposed ServiceMaster building.
Levander’s is an auto store that was founded in 1997 in Grand Island and now has locations in Hastings, York, Kearney, St. Paul, North Platte and Omaha, according to their website.
Brian Levander, the owner and developer, was present at the CDA meeting on Monday, April 19. He said the store plan is exactly the same one they used in York. They have been expanding their locations across Nebraska, the location in Kearney was built eight years ago, Levander said.
Levander’s Body Shop was recently voted the best body shop in the 2021 Best of Kearney contest, hosted by the Kearney Hub.
Levander said they like opening stores in rural communities around the state, where there isn’t a saturation of local body shops.
The plan is for Levander’s to build a 6,300 square foot building for automotive body work with public parking, screened storage and landscaping. There will be five full time positions created by the project, Levander said.
Per the contract, Levander anticipates $500,000 for construction and installation costs related to the project and around $95,000 are eligible for tax increment financing. The projected annual tax shift related to this project is $8,929, according to the redevelopment plan.
Levander described Lexington as a, “winning community,” and said while the TIF funds will help him in the short term, the growth of the tax base helps the city out in the long run.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said if approved by the CDA, the project will go before the city council and pending their approval, it will return to the CDA for a final time to approve the issuance of a TIF note and the sale of the property.
Lexington’s planning commission had reviewed the project and gave their approval.
The CDA members approved forwarded the redevelopment contract.
The CDA also considered final approval of the ServiceMaster redevelopment project, which is planning to build just north of the proposed Levander’s Body Shop site.
A new 8,000 square foot building will be constructed, double the size of the space ServiceMaster currently occupies on North Adams St.
The property in question is a lot on the corner of Frontier St. and Heartland Road., located behind the strip mall containing Hibbett Sports, Verizon, etc.
The layout of the new building would include garage doors on the east side, delivery access on the south side and office space on the north. There would be public parking access, with a planned access from Heartland Road.
There will be no negative tax shift resulting from the project, with $9,600 coming as an annual projected tax shift. The TIF funds requested are estimated to be around $134,400, according to the redevelopment contract.
The CDA approved issuance of the TIF note and the sale of the property, which will occur sometime next week.
During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch said the planned tour of the speculative homes in northwest Lexington will have to wait until May due to the poor weather conditions.
On the other side of town, work is building up speed at the East Addition on Taft St. Preparations are being made to extend 7th St. from Taft St. to the future Kennedy St. in the new addition, the other street extensions will follow once 7th is complete.
Concrete has also been laid for several of the homes and wooden framing is expected to go up next week.
Pepplitsch concluded by saying a new redevelopment contract should be proposed during the June meeting.