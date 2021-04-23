Lexington’s CDA sends Levander’s Body Shop project to city council

The layout of the new building would include garage doors on the east side, delivery access on the south side and office space on the north. There would be public parking access, with a planned access from Heartland Road.

There will be no negative tax shift resulting from the project, with $9,600 coming as an annual projected tax shift. The TIF funds requested are estimated to be around $134,400, according to the redevelopment contract.

The CDA approved issuance of the TIF note and the sale of the property, which will occur sometime next week.

During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch said the planned tour of the speculative homes in northwest Lexington will have to wait until May due to the poor weather conditions.

On the other side of town, work is building up speed at the East Addition on Taft St. Preparations are being made to extend 7th St. from Taft St. to the future Kennedy St. in the new addition, the other street extensions will follow once 7th is complete.

Concrete has also been laid for several of the homes and wooden framing is expected to go up next week.

Pepplitsch concluded by saying a new redevelopment contract should be proposed during the June meeting.