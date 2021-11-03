Lexington Rotary Club holds “Pints & Pours for Polio” fundraiser at Mac’s Creek

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Rotary Club held a “Pints & Pours for Polio” fundraiser event at Mac’s Creek on Thursday, Oct. 28 pursuing the global eradication of polio.
Scott McKelevy, Lexington Rotary Club President, said October is Polio Awareness Month and Oct. 24 is World Polio Day. The event was hosted at Mac’s Creek with 25 percent of the sales during the event going toward the End Polio Now.
Poliomyelitis, commonly shortened to polio, is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. In about 0.5 percent of cases, it moves from the gut to affect the central nervous system, and there is muscle weakness resulting in a flaccid paralysis.
Polio is transmitted through contaminated water and food or contact with an infected person.
Many people who are infected with the poliovirus don't become sick and have no symptoms. However, those who do get sick develop paralysis, which can sometimes be fatal.
There is no cure for polio but there are treatments.
One of the sights most commonly associated with polio is the iron lung. If polio affected a person’s diaphragm, they could lose the ability to control their breathing, leading to death. The iron lung was designed to artificially create negative pressure to help a person’s chest expand and contract.
Major outbreaks of the disease occurred in the late 19thcentury in Europe and the United States, by the 20th century it had become one of the most worrying childhood disease due to its effects.
“The disease hit without warning, tended to strike white, affluent individuals, required long quarantine periods during which parents were separated from children: it was impossible to tell who would get the disease and who would be spared,” according to author E.J. Sass in “Polio’s Legacy: An Oral History.”
In fact, the 32nd president Franklin Delano Roosevelt, contracted polio in 1921 and became paralyzed permanently from the waist down.
At its peak in the 1940s and 1950s, polio would paralyze or kill over half a million people worldwide every year during the decades.
McKelevy said he recalls as a child, if there was a case of polio in the local community, people would stop going to the local swimming pools, as water is one way polio is transmitted.
Two vaccines were developed in the 1950s and through mass immunizations; the disease was eliminated from most of the world.
In 2018, the wild variant of the disease spread between people in Afghanistan and Pakistan. In 2019, there were 175 cases of wild polio and 364 cases of vaccine-derived polio.
End Polio Now is a Rotary based group that fights for the total eradication of polio throughout the world. They arrange for polio vaccinations to be sent to poorer countries in the world and use funds to create new vaccines to eliminate vaccine-derived polio.
A guest speaker at the Rotary event was Robert “Bob” Taylor, a past Rotary district governor and a polio survivor. He is currently a Zone Polio Coordinator.
Taylor said he contracted the disease at the age of six and the left side of his body was paralyzed. He had to undergo multiple rounds of therapy to get his muscles back up to strength. Today he said he has no residual effects.
Taylor explained how the Rotary’s polio program works and how they partner with the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
With the world still in the midst of a global pandemic, it is important to look at how a disease, which had been a scourge to human’s since ancient times, had been nearly eradicated through the use of medical science and vaccines.