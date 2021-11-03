Lexington Rotary Club holds “Pints & Pours for Polio” fundraiser at Mac’s Creek

Major outbreaks of the disease occurred in the late 19thcentury in Europe and the United States, by the 20th century it had become one of the most worrying childhood disease due to its effects.

“The disease hit without warning, tended to strike white, affluent individuals, required long quarantine periods during which parents were separated from children: it was impossible to tell who would get the disease and who would be spared,” according to author E.J. Sass in “Polio’s Legacy: An Oral History.”

In fact, the 32nd president Franklin Delano Roosevelt, contracted polio in 1921 and became paralyzed permanently from the waist down.

At its peak in the 1940s and 1950s, polio would paralyze or kill over half a million people worldwide every year during the decades.

McKelevy said he recalls as a child, if there was a case of polio in the local community, people would stop going to the local swimming pools, as water is one way polio is transmitted.

Two vaccines were developed in the 1950s and through mass immunizations; the disease was eliminated from most of the world.