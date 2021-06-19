Lexington Public Schools looking for input on Plan of Safe Return in case of future COVID-19 outbreak

LEXINGTON — Lexington Public Schools has proactivity put together a plan in case of the event of a future COVID-19 outbreak and is looking for public input. The plan will be posted on July 15, 2021.

This plan will be reviewed at least every six months and revised as necessary taking into account public input and the most recent CDC guidance. Any revisions will be publicly available on the district’s website, according to LPS.

The district shall maintain records of the people involved in writing this plan; and document input received about, changes to, posting locations of, and policies within the plan.

Some of the plans contents will include,

Universal and Safe Wearing of Masks

In the event of another COVID outbreak, grades preK-12 may be required to wear fabric or cloth masks or other approved face coverings at all times including in school vehicles, during class, during passing periods, in lunch lines, and during any other times that social distancing is not possible. Exceptions may be made only as required by law, such as based upon the decisions of a student’s IEP or 504 teams, or as

otherwise necessary such as while eating or drinking.

Physical Distancing