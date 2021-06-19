Lexington Public Schools looking for input on Plan of Safe Return in case of future COVID-19 outbreak

LEXINGTON — Lexington Public Schools has proactivity put together a plan in case of the event of a future COVID-19 outbreak and is looking for public input. The plan will be posted on July 15, 2021.
This plan will be reviewed at least every six months and revised as necessary taking into account public input and the most recent CDC guidance. Any revisions will be publicly available on the district’s website, according to LPS.
The district shall maintain records of the people involved in writing this plan; and document input received about, changes to, posting locations of, and policies within the plan.
Some of the plans contents will include,
Universal and Safe Wearing of Masks
In the event of another COVID outbreak, grades preK-12 may be required to wear fabric or cloth masks or other approved face coverings at all times including in school vehicles, during class, during passing periods, in lunch lines, and during any other times that social distancing is not possible. Exceptions may be made only as required by law, such as based upon the decisions of a student’s IEP or 504 teams, or as
otherwise necessary such as while eating or drinking.
Physical Distancing
Physical distancing will be maximized to the greatest extent possible and with a goal of achieving 3 feet of distance between students while seated in classrooms. In large population environments, students may be required to maintain 6 feet of distance from one another if possible. If 6 feet of physical distancing is not possible, in some circumstances students may be assigned to cohort groups to minimize interaction with students in other groups.
Handwashing and Respiratory Etiquette
Frequent hand-washing and/or use of hand sanitizer will be enforced in all buildings. The district has an ample inventory of soap, disposable wipes, and hand sanitizer for the 2021-2022 school year.
Handwashing and/or use of hand sanitizer may be required of students before and after breakfast and lunch in all buildings, upon returning from recess at LMS and elementary buildings, and upon entry into a new classroom during period changes in the secondary buildings.
Students shall be instructed to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. When handwashing is unavailable, hand sanitizer shall be used.
Students and staff shall be instructed to cover their mouths and noses while coughing or sneezing with a tissue when masks are not worn; and to immediately wash their hands after blowing their noses.
Cleaning Facilities
The district will increase the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting buildings using EPA-approved detergents and disinfectants. Cleaning staff will be trained on the use of various cleaning agents, the use of PPE, and other relevant safety protocols.
Buildings will be cleaned at least once daily and high touch surfaces more frequently as needed. CDC guidance will be followed concerning the cleaning of soft surfaces and keyboards, and strategies to reduce spread if/when someone becomes ill will be implemented.
Contact Tracing
The district will comply with privacy laws and its local public health department’s protocols for quarantine and isolation. An internal tracking document has been created to record the dates, medical orders, and isolation requirements for students and staff across the district, accessible only to authorized district personnel and our local public health department.
Our local public health department, Two Rivers, will be contacted when the district becomes aware of a potential exposure requiring their assistance in contact tracing, and the district will assist the department in contacting close contacts. The district will use its website to publish the most current health department recommendations concerning quarantine and isolation as well as utilize its communications system (email, text, voice) and translation services to apprise households.
Testing
The district shall refer students and staff having COVID symptoms to community diagnostic testing locations. If diagnostic or screening testing is recommended and becomes available in schools, the district will avail its facilities to students and staff who provide informed consent, and provide training to school nurses who may be able to assist in testing.
Vaccinations in Schools
The district will continue to work collaboratively with our local public health department, local medical providers, and community leaders to promote and disseminate information on vaccinations to students, staff, and the community at large. During the pandemic of 2020, the district regularly communicated with local pharmacy staff and physicians about testing and vaccination opportunities in the community.
“Decisions concerning the operation of Lexington Public Schools during a pandemic will be made by the board of education or by the superintendent, if granted authority by the board. While our experience with the pandemic of 2020 is informative in planning for a future pandemic, it is important to recognize that circumstances may not be the same and advice and actions may need to change accordingly,” according to LPS.