MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A Lexington native has been named among 12 entrepreneurial leaders as winders of the Entrepreneur of the Year Heartland Award.

Eli Maloley is the CEO of Vivacity Tech PBC, based in St. Paul, Minn., which is a national leader in providing one-on-one Chromebook solutions to K-12 schools.

Maloley is a Lexington native, having grown up in the area, first attending a rural school district where he was the only student in his sixth grade class. He would later graduate from Lexington High School in 2004.

Upon graduation, Maloley served several years in the National Guard.

From 2007 to 2010, Maloley spent time in northern California where he cut his teeth with a Silicon Valley startup company.

Silicon Valley, in the southern San Francisco Bay Area of California, is home to many start-up and global technology companies. Apple, Facebook and Google are among the most prominent.

Maloley helped to found a technology company in 2011. After several years he left the company to found Vivacity Tech in April 2018. Maloley noted they started with four employees but now have 140 employees at sites across the country.

The company is based in St. Paul but has a base in Greenville, S.C., where Maloley currently resides. The company just acquired a location in Chicago and is set to start a lease for a space in Denver in August.

In addition to providing Chromebooks to schools nationwide, Maloley said they manufacture their own line of carts, cases and Chromebook accessories and develop their own software. They also develop curriculum related to computers for students.

The company doesn’t outsource any pre- or post-sale services, offering everything from laser etching to asset management software.

“As the only public benefit corporation in the industry to provide hardware to schools, Vivacity Tech PBC is passionate about giving back a portion of its profits, time and energy to ensure our nation’s schools succeed,” according to Ernst & Young LLP (EY) who distribute the Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

“This year alone, they’ve donated tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of technology, volunteered to help Tech Directors set up virtual learning classrooms and sponsored professional development opportunities for black educators in underprivileged districts,” per EY

“The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has been celebrating the ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses for nearly four decades. Founded in 1986, the program has recognized more than 10,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US and has expanded to nearly 60 countries globally,” per the EY website.

The Heartland program includes Dakotas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska.

“This group of ambitious entrepreneurial leaders was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. Heartland award winners were unveiled during a special celebration on June 8, 2023 to honor and celebrate these business leaders who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all,” per an EY press release.

When asked about the award, Maloley said there is a lengthy application process, accompanied by a deep dive of the company finances. There is then a two hour interview with an independent panel of judges.

Following this, the list of Heartland applicants is then culled to 30 finalists. Maloley and his company made the cut.

“The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes,” per the EY release.

He then took part in a 15 minute, “Shark Tank” interview which included rapid fire questions from past winners, and Fortune 500 company representatives. “This was the last chance to prove myself,” he said.

It was noted this was the second highest year for Heartland applicants and that it is rare for a first time applicant to win the award. However, Maloley was selected as one of the 12 winners.

“Every year, we are completely blown away by the accomplishments of our Entrepreneur Of The Year Regional Award winners, and 2023 is no different,” said AJ Jordan, EY Americas Entrepreneur Of The Year Program Director. “They are change-makers and champions of business and community, and we are so proud to be honoring them. We can’t wait to see how these leaders will continue to improve lives and disrupt industries.”

The regional winners will next be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November in California.

When asked about his thoughts on earning the award, Maloley noted that his peers who also won represent, “a lofty list of excellent founders.”

He said it hasn’t just been the last five years, the past decade he has spent to get himself to where he was now. To receive this kind of recognition was “extremely gratifying and reassuring.”

Maloley has not forgotten his roots and said he owes much to the Lexington community for his upbringing and instilling in him a work ethic that has helped carry him to where he is at today.

“I am grateful for my upbringing,” he said.