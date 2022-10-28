Lexington Ministerial Association hosting Clerical Soup and Chili Challenge on Give BIG day

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Ministerial Association is hosting their annual Clerical Soup and Chili Challenge the day of Give BIG Lexington on Nov. 10.

The event will be hosted in the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Visitors will be able to vote for their favorite clergy or laity prepared chili or soup by donating toward their favorite.

A Best Soup and Best Chili trophy will be awarded to the meal that gets the most donations. Costume creativity is applauded and encouraged.

All proceeds will go to support the Lexington Ministerial Association Benevolent fund which is used to help with assistance to those in need in the community of Lexington.

Checks can be made out to the Lexington Community Foundation with a note that it is for the Lexington Ministerial Association.

Give BIG Lexington: Lexington Ministerial Association

The Lexington Ministerial Association is a nonprofit organization comprised of pastors and their congregations from the Lexington community.

The purpose of the Lexington Ministerial Association is to promote Christian fellowship, share mutual concerns, enhance a spirit of togetherness and cooperation, and provide programs of interest and value to the clergy and the community.

One of the primary forms of outreach is by serving the community by providing emergency assistance to those in need from the community. This includes:

Transportation - help with small amounts so people can attend job interviews or medical appointments. The Association also provides bus fares for people who are stranded or need to go somewhere for an emergency;

Housing - helping newcomers get housing, prevent evictions, and assist in crises;

Utilities - usually, this help is to prevent the cut-off of utility services;

Food - offered when food stamps arrive late are lost or stolen; help people whose funds have run out and persons who are traveling and have an emergency.

Personal Necessities - help secure prescriptions, diapers, work documents, eyeglasses, hearing aids, and medical treatment.

The Lexington Ministerial Association works in cooperation with Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, Dawson County Sheriff, Lexington Police Department, Lexington Public Schools, the Parent-Child Center, Salvation Army, Lexington Regional Health Center, Health & Human Services, the Red Cross, and other organizations within the community when needed.

The Association has also worked with the Mooberry family and local churches to sponsor the Dale and Elaine Mooberry Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner for those in need in the community on Thanksgiving Day. The Ministerial Association hopes to bring back the dinner now that things have returned to normal. They sponsor Lenten Lunches, a Thanksgiving Service, and other special community worship opportunities.

“Lexington Ministerial Association has partnered with others in the community to respond to the needs that have arisen amid the pandemic and its ongoing challenge, especially those most vulnerable economically, emotionally, and spiritually. Due to our community's generous support to the Ministerial Association, we seek to aid those who most need it, such as those called by Jesus Christ, to love others,” per the Give BIG page.