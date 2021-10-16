Lexington High School students get hands on experience in tree planting

LEXINGTON — Braving wind gusts in the 30 mph range, a Lexington High School class got hands on experience on how to properly plant trees by members of the Lexington Tree Board on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

For a ninth consecutive year, the City of Lexington has received 10 free trees from the Free Trees for Fall ReTree Planting program, an effort of the Nebraska Forest Service and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.

The trees were used along the recently completed Northwest Trail Phase Two project, near the intersection of 20th and Independence Ave. Like years prior, Lexington High School students were invited to help plant them.

The students were from Tim Potter’s fourth period Introduction to Agriculture class.

The students were told not to plant the trees too deep, as it won’t allow the tree to anchor with its own roots. They were also showed the proper way to pack dirt under the tree so the maximum amount of water could reach the root system.

They were also instructed that no pruning of any tree branch should be done, unless they are broken or inhibiting other growing branches. New trees need as many leaves as possible to conduct photosynthesis and turn sunlight into the chemical energy they need to grow.