Lexington administrators provide update on summer school programs

LEXINGTON — Several Lexington administrators presented updates for the different summer school programs that are currently ongoing.

Luis Nieto, Lexington High School Assistant Principal, said 235 students had enrolled in summer school and 141 were present, with the English Learner group having the largest amount of absences.

Nieto said it was usual for a large number to be enrolled during the school year but then be absent when the class time came. He noted the LHS summer school program offers credit recovery. This year there was one 12 day session.

Scott West, Lexington Middle School principal, said they had 230 students enrolled in the LMS summer school program and that they offer two different options for summer school.

The traditional option offers two hours of math, reading and enrichment opportunities. The all enrichment is the second option and there were over 90 different enrichment courses students could pick.

Each week the students are allowed to pick a different enrichment course they would like to explore.

One of the popular offerings is a soccer camp during the second week of summer school. The camp was being conducted by the Future Kids of Omaha, a non-profit organization providing youth soccer programs in communities throughout the state.

For the elementary summer school program, 655 pre-K-4th grade students signed up and there were 542 in attendance at the three different locations, Morton, Bryan and Pershing Elementary.

Their mornings are focused on academic work including, reading, math, writing and reading intervention. Afternoons are focused on enrichment activities like science, cooking, art and swimming.

They also take field trips to the Lexington Family Aquatic Center, the Orthman Community YMCA, the Majestic Theater, the Dawson County Children’s Museum and others.

Early Learning Academy Director Tracy Naylor presented the Results Matter report. The Nebraska Department of Education requires that school districts that operate a preschool program utilize a program outcome system that ensures children participate in a high-quality early childhood program.

ELA follows Results Matter a child program and family outcomes measurement system designed and implemented to improve program and supports for children served by the district.

ELA students are assessed with PELI (Preschool Early Literacy Indicators). Only those students entering kindergarten the following year are assessed. Naylor noted there was some drop off in some areas as students were gone during the spring semester and attendance isn’t mandatory.

For instance, in phonological awareness, 17 percent met or exceeded expectations in fall 2021; this grew to 36 percent in the winter of 2022, but fell to 30 percent in the spring of 2022.

However, Naylor said students had made gains in areas observed.

Moving on to agenda items, the school board approved moving forward with the sale of three modular buildings by acquiring sealed bids. Superintendent John Hakonson said two are from Morton and one is from Sandoz.

The board also approved the purchase of science tables from Worthington Director for $12,351.50.

Hakonson said the science tables are needed for the 6th grade at LMS; they are currently using desks which are not conductive to group work or experiments.

In the policy section, the board approved revisions to 15 policies and adding a new policy. Hakonson said the changes had been recommended by KSB school law as part of the annual policy update service.

The new policy concerned transporting students in personal vehicles. “With the permission of the superintendent, school employees may transport students in the employee’s personal vehicle even if those students do not live within the employee’s household.”

Also approved was revisions to the 2022-2023 handbooks, Hakonson said these revisions were also recommended by KSB School Law.

The 2022-2023 school calendar was changed to reflect the first week of school. Pre-K, 1st grade, 3rd grade, 5th grade, 7th grade, 8th grade, freshman and seniors will start on Thursday, Aug. 11. Kindergarten, 2nd grade, 4th grade, 6th grade, sophomores and juniors will start on Friday, Aug. 12; all the grades will then start on Monday Aug. 15.

The board then entered executive session to discuss a potential real estate purchase and the terms of any purchase agreement, and to give negotiating guidance to the superintendent and board president; the session last 19 minutes with no action being taken after it was ended.

During the superintendent comments, Haksonson offered congratulations to the 20 boys and girls track state qualifiers; Kalli Sutton, McKinna Moats, Cordelia Harbison, Mia Rowe, Fernanda Caballero, Reese Kuecker, Rachel Kearney, Oscar Aguado, Kevin Parada, Lazaro Adame, Ian Salazar, Quinten Moss, Jace Carpenter, Caleb Dowling, Miguel Cruz, Hunter Stewart, Greyson Strauss, Luis Castellanos, Landon Bowen, and Isaac Sharff, and, in particular, to Ian Salazar for finishing as state class B champion in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs.

He also congratulated LHS soccer coach Joel Lemus for being selected as the Nebraska Coaches Association boys' soccer coach of the year, especially as this was Lemus’ first year as head coach.

Hakonson noted the board needs to amend our 2021-2022 special building fund budget of expenditures to accommodate payments related to the elementary construction projects occurring before fiscal year-end (August 31).