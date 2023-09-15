COZAD — On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the Cozad lady Haymakers finished the championship game from Saturday against the St. Paul Wildcats.

The Saturday game was suspended due to the thunderstorm that rolled into Cozad.

The game started with a zero to zero score in the bottom of the first inning.

In the bottom of the first, Cozad took a one run lead after Taylor Howell scored on a Greeley Cargill grounder.

Cozad walked the first batter in the top of the second, but the next three batters didn’t make it to first base.

The Wildcats went three up and three out in the top of the second inning.

It was a battle of the defenses between the Haymakers and the Wildcats as the third and fourth innings were quiet as no batters were able to round the bases.

In the top of the fifth inning, a Wildcat batter scored on a home run to left field. The Wildcats put in a second run before the third out.

Cozad’s Clatyn Fleharty smacked a double base hit to left field before Mckenzie Munster stepped up to bat. Munster swung her first career homer to left field that gave Cozad a one run lead going into the final inning.

The Wildcats’ third batter stepped up and smacked a homer to left field that put St. Paul up four to three.

Everyone was on the edge of their seats as the Haymakers were up to bat.

Haymaker Madi Sayer was walked and then Jessica Guthard bunted on a sacrifice as Sayer advanced to second base.

The final batter for Cozad was Kinley Armagost who watched the first ball flew in too high, but settled back in before smacking her first career homerun over the center field fence.

As Armagost went up to bat she thought about having more confidence in herself than in her previous at bat.

While she was rounding the bases, Armagost couldn’t believe that she actually had hit her first homerun. She said, “I was so shocked. I saw my parents jumping up and down and it really hit me.”

“I can’t take all the credit because my team and I are working so good together. It feels really good to know I hit the final run to win,” said Armagost.

Cozad won five to four.

Head Coach Ashley Ford said, “It took everybody. We had two girls hit homeruns for the first time in their entire lives in this game. One of the few hits, on both sides, were homeruns so it was just a fun ball game to be a part of.”

Lady Maker Howell had three at bats, one run scored and one hit. Cargill had three at bats and one hit. Sayer had two at bats, one run scored, one hit and one walk. Armagost had three at bats, one run scored, one hit, one homerun and two RBIs. Fleharty had two at bats, one run scored and one hit. Munster had two at bats, one run scored, two hits, one homerun and two RBIs. Aubrey Hammerlun had two at bats and one hit.

On the mound, Cozad’s Cargill had eight strikeouts, two walks, four runs allowed and two hits allowed.

The lady Makers hosted Grand Island Northwest on Thursday, Sept. 14.