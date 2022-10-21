Lady Eagles give their best against Kearney Catholic

OVERTON — The Overton lady Eagles hosted the Kearney Catholic Stars on Tuesday, Oct. 18 for a non-conference showdown.

This was the last regular game of the season.

The Stars are a Class C1 team and had a tough time against the Class D2 lady Eagles.

At first, it looked like the Stars were going to have it their way but the lady Eagles proved to be a handful.

In a game of the best five the Stars took it in the first three sets 25 to 20, 27 to 25 and 25 to 16.

The lady Eagles did their best but the Stars were just too fast, better trained and triple the players.

Coach Hayley Ryan stated, “We knew Kearney Catholic was going to be a tough game and that's what you like to see at the end of the season. We played them close the first 2 sets.”

At the start of the match, Ashlyn Florell was recognized for having 1500 career assists.

Lady Eagle JoLee Ryan and Natalie Wood lead the team in kills with 13 each. Daisy Ryan had six.

With high hands at the net, Gracyn Luther and Wood each had one solo block.

Behind the service line, Florell and Wood each had one ace.

Four lady Eagles put up double digits on defense. Adysen McCarter had 10 digs, Luther had 11, JoLee Ryan and Florell each had 13.

Eagle setter Florell put up 30 assists.

The loss put the Eagles at 25 and four on the season and are still considered number one in the Class D2 District 11.

“This was a great game to end our regular season with and it can help us grow as a team,” said Coach Ryan.

Sub-districts will now commence with the start at Overton on Monday, Oct. 24.