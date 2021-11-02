I-80 eastbound closed for several hours after semi carrying cattle overturns near Lexington

LEXINGTON — The eastbound lane of I-80 between Cozad and Lexington was closed for two hours during the evening of Monday, Nov. 1 after a semi carrying cattle turned over.
At 7:15 p.m., Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to mile marker 235, west of Lexington for the report of an overturned semi with a trailer carrying cattle.
LVFD Fire Chief Bo Berry said they originally responded with their Quick Attack Crash unit and an ambulance. Once they realized there were no human injuries, Berry said they called for more assistance to get the cattle out of the trailer.
In all, 15 firefighters would respond, bringing a pumper truck and Engine 31, with more tools and lighting
Berry said there were 42 bred cows trapped in the different sections of the livestock trailer. The LVFD made a plan for how to get the cows out and began making phone calls to local residents who could provide help.
The eastbound lane of I-80 had to be closed at Cozad while the cows were removed; motorists were advised to use Highway 30. Nebraska State Patrol Public Relations Director, Cody Thomas, said lane was shut down at 10 p.m.
Cattle panels were supplied by Reynolds Inc. and Shotkoski Hay Company. Trailers were provided by Paul Schwarz, Walking C. Cattle Company and Clay Patton.
Veterinarian services were provided by Jessica Robb and John Lawton, with Overton Veterinary Services, who also provided a trailer for use.
Berry said the trailer was lying on its passenger side and the firefighters cut a hole in the top deck and got those cattle out. Other gates were cut to the different sections to extract those cattle until only seven were left in the back section.
Berry said only two cattle had to be euthanized on scene due to their injuries, this was handled by Overton veterinarians.
After all the cattle were removed, Randy and Brian’s Towing helped to tip the semi and trailer back on its wheels. Berry said the Nebraska Department of Transportation scrapped the manure off the roadway and the LVFD used their pumper truck to further wash off any residue. The NDOT then swept the area clean.
The eastbound lane was reported to be opened 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Thomas said.
Berry said all Lexington firefighters were back at the hall by 12:15 a.m.
The Nebraska State Patrol was in charge of the scene and was assisted in traffic control by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.