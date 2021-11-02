I-80 eastbound closed for several hours after semi carrying cattle overturns near Lexington

Veterinarian services were provided by Jessica Robb and John Lawton, with Overton Veterinary Services, who also provided a trailer for use.

Berry said the trailer was lying on its passenger side and the firefighters cut a hole in the top deck and got those cattle out. Other gates were cut to the different sections to extract those cattle until only seven were left in the back section.

Berry said only two cattle had to be euthanized on scene due to their injuries, this was handled by Overton veterinarians.

After all the cattle were removed, Randy and Brian’s Towing helped to tip the semi and trailer back on its wheels. Berry said the Nebraska Department of Transportation scrapped the manure off the roadway and the LVFD used their pumper truck to further wash off any residue. The NDOT then swept the area clean.

The eastbound lane was reported to be opened 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Thomas said.

Berry said all Lexington firefighters were back at the hall by 12:15 a.m.

The Nebraska State Patrol was in charge of the scene and was assisted in traffic control by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.