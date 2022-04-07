Helicopter to be used in Orthman Community YMCA Easter Drop

LEXINGTON — The Easter Bunny just got his wings. A helicopter will be used during the Orthman Community YMCA’s Easter Drop event on Saturday, April 16.

YMCA of the Prairie CEO Riley Gruntorad said the YMCA has been hosting an Easter hunt for the past several years and thanks to donations from the Lexington Optimist Club, the event has been free to the public.

Last year, the YMCA upgraded their Easter Drop event with a 60 foot tower, the event was attended by around 300 people.

Now for this Easter season, the event will take to the skies as a helicopter provided by Platte Valley Auto will drop prizes and candy onto the Lexington High School north practice field.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. and there are different divisions, infant to pre-K, K-2, 3-5 and adults. The children attending will receive candy and be able to look for different prizes scattered on the field by the helicopter drop.

In addition to the drop event, the Easter Bunny will be on hand to greet children and pose for photos.

For the adults, toy ducks will be dropped and some of them will be numbered, those who find a numbered duck can turn it in for a corresponding prize.

The event is free to the public, but those attending are required to sign up by Wednesday, April 13 so the YMCA knows how much material they need to purchase. People can sign up by contacting the Orthman Community YMCA.

Gruntorad thanked the event sponsers, Optimist International, Change Clothing, Canyon Lakes Brewery, China Hy Express, Heartland Chevrolet and Buick, Plum Creek Market Place, Three 21 Tavern, Mac’s Creek Winery and Brewery, Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce, Majestic Theater and Team Detail.