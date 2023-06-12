LEXINGTON — Head Start, a program of Community Action Partnership of Mid Nebraska (Mid), provides comprehensive services to children and families. Lexington Head Start is now taking applications for the 2023-2024 year

The objective of the Head Start program is to enhance the cognitive, social and emotional development of income eligible children through the provision of comprehensive health, educational, nutritional, social and other services, involve parents in their children’s learning and to help parents make progress toward their educational, literacy and employment goals.

Head Start enhances children’s physical, social, emotional and intellectual development while helping parents with the goal of achieving self sufficiency through the family partnership and goal setting process. Head Start creates an environment that builds upon and responds to the unique strengths and needs of each child and family, including: high quality early education at monthly family connection activities; home visits; on-going parenting enhancement services; comprehensive health services; nutrition; and ongoing support to parents through case management and peer support groups.

If you have a preschool child, age 3 or 4, please contact Christina, Community Action

Partnership of Mid Nebraska Lexington Head Start, at the following address or phone number:

931 ½ West 7th Street. Lexington, NE 68850

(308) 324-5282

For more information see www.communityactionmidne.com for all Mid Head Start and Early Head Start center contact information.