Haymakers hold on to axe in rivalry over the Swedes

COZAD — It was a packed house in Cozad on Tuesday, Jan. 17 as the Haymakers held the Rivalry Axe dual against the Gothenburg Swedes.

Taking to the mat first was the Maker junior varsity against the JV Swedes.

At 113, Gothenburg’s Ranan Rubulcava and Casey Wahlgreen both won by pins over Maker Juan Perez.

In the 138 weight class, Kolton Goff won both matches by pins against Swede Kaden Carlson and Austen Chestnutt.

Maker Brayan Lozoya won against Harlan Brockevett and Carter Anderson in the 152 weight class.

At 160, Haymaker Lorenzo Levario won with a 32 second pin over Harlan Brockevett.

Haymaker Lane Wright pinned Maxwell Wyatt in the first period during the 195 pound match.

Cozad’s Marcus Ruano won against Maxwell Wyatt in the 195 weight class.

In the 220 weight class, Haymaker David Sanchez won with an eight to five decision over Cole Atkinson.

Swede Kyser Tiede pinned Will Hayes in the second period in the 220 weight class.

VARSITY

Gothenburg’s Abel Flores is currently ranked fourth in the state. Flores won by forfeit in the 106 weight class.

Maker Aaron Wilson won by a pin in the 113 weight class over Kaden Margrtiz.

In the 120 weight class, Cozad’s Drake Hasbrouck won by decision over Carsen Farr.

Swede Tyler Trumbley won by forfeit in the 126 weight class.

At 132, Haymaker Boston Irish took down Carson Stevens with a pin in the third period.

In the 138 weight class, Kooper Pohl pinned Ty Kreis for the Haymaker win.

Maker Dreu White won over Kade Cox in the 152 weight class.

With a pin in the first period, Maker Hayden Russman won against Gavin Peterson in the 160 weight class.

In the 170 pound weight class, Haymaker JJ Rodriquez pinned Zander Hruza in the first period.

With a 26 and zero record and sitting first in the state, Haymaker Isaac White won by forfeit at 182.

At 195, Cozad’s Eli Boryca won by a pin over Braiden Winter.

Haymaker Chris Ruana won by pin over Swede Jacob Olson in the 220 weight class. Olson is ranked fourth in the state.

In the 285 weight class, Maker Tyree Smith won by a pin over Garrett Cooper.

The varsity Haymakers won the dual 69-12 against the Swedes.

Cozad and Gothenburg competed in the Lexington invite on Saturday, Jan. 21. The results will be posted in the Wednesday publication.