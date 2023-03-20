LEXINGTON — Areas to the east of Dawson and Gosper counties recorded a wetter than normal February, while the local area saw amounts modestly above normal.

The National Weather Service – Hastings stated that most of their coverage area measured precipitation amounts between 0.40 and 1.25 inches, including melted snow.

Overall, the precipitation amounts varied widely, but ranged from modestly below to modestly above normal, a far cry from the historically dry 2022.

Areas to the southwest saw some of the highest amounts of precipitation, including Wilcox, 1.51 inches, Alma, 1.45 inches, Holdrege, 1.39 inches and Wilsonville, 1.33 inches.

Areas that were the driest were the extreme northern Nebraska and southern Kansas counties in the NWS Hastings coverage area. Amounts near Beloit, Kan., saw 0.26 inches while Ord reported 0.44 inches.

The Tri-Cities saw a decent amount of precipitation:

Grand Island – 0.88 inches, their wettest February in seven years, since 1.86 inches in 2016

Hastings – 1.09 inches, also wettest month in seven years, since 1.57 inches in 2016

Kearney – 1.16 inches, 15th wettest February on record, wettest since 1.79 inches in 2000

For reference, normal February precipitation amounts range from 0.65 to 0.85 inches, generally lowest in the west, highest in the east.

Despite the decent rainfall, the drought situation has not changed across the area, or the state.

“Some of the nation’s most serious drought conditions persisted across southern sections of the High Plains region, mainly across Kansas and Nebraska,” the U.S. Drought Monitor stated in their March 16 update.

Dawson County and the eastern slice of Gosper County remain, as they have for months, under severe drought, D2, conditions, the western slice of Gosper County is under moderate drought, D1, conditions.

“In the hardest-hit areas, drought impacts—besides damaged rangeland or pastures and poor winter wheat conditions—include frequent episodes of blowing dust and limited surface water supplies in streams and ponds. Farther north, snow has been on the ground since November,” per the Drought Monitor.

On April 20, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and climate partners (U.S. Department of Agriculture, American Association of State Climatologists, National Drought Mitigation Center) will host a webinar discussing the ongoing drought.

This webinar will include a summary of past and current conditions in terms of many climate variables like snowpack, temperatures, precipitation, etc., as well as potential and ongoing impacts from climate phenomena across sectors, agriculture, water resources, navigation, etc. The webinar also will discuss outlook information from two weeks to the next few months and seasons.