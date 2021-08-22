Experience Lexington’s diversity in virtual United by Culture festival

LEXINGTON — United by Culture is pleased to announce its festival will be taking place again this year in a virtual format on Saturday, August 28.

The live stream will begin at 11 a.m. with over two hours of content available on United by Culture Media's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/unitedbyculturemedia/.

A live Master of Ceremonies will introduce pre-recorded videos showcasing talent within Lexington's diverse community. Additionally, viewers will get a brief video tour of some local businesses and learn their stories.

Attendees will be able to interact live with the United by Culture Festival planning committee through comments and hashtags.

Giveaways include bikes, scooters and a Nintendo Switch.

Festivals in 2017 and 2018 each attracted more than 1,000 people and it is hoped people will embrace this virtual format necessitated by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. United by Culture Media's Executive Director Gladys Godinez shares, "This year is going to be tricky because it is virtual and we are all trying to get back to normal. We hope that with this virtual format we can reach more individuals throughout the state and celebrate Lexington's diversity."