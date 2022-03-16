Drivers needed for Lexington Vietnam Veteran parade on March 26

LEXINGTON — Over a dozen vehicles will need drivers for the upcoming Vietnam Veteran Parade, March 26 in Lexington.

“I think it’s great that the museum is willing to get involved and offer their vehicles for the parade,” said Steve Zerr, one of the organizers of the parade. “Now we just have to find the drivers.”

The Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles requests that anyone wishing to drive a vehicle get in touch with Zerr at the Dawson County Veteran Service Office. Drivers will need to be available March 19 at noon to check out the vehicles and get familiarized at the museum.

“Last year the drivers had quite a bit of fun just getting the vehicles ready,” said Zerr. “Most were veterans, so it brought back memories.”

Zerr added that anyone wishing to have an entry in the parade to contact the Veteran Service Office. “We’ve had plenty of interest, especially due to the upcoming election,” he said. “This is really the only parade before the primaries.

“What’s more American than an election?”

A hamburger feed is also set to be held at the end of the parade route, near the YMCA, starting at 12:30 p.m. March 26. A free will offering is encouraged.