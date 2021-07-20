Dawson County Fair Rodeo results

The M-SRA was established in 1974 and has a membership of nearly 500 cowboys and cowgirls from Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas. The primary purpose of the M-SRA is to promote good will and closer cooperation and relationships among stock contractors, contestants, committees, spectators, and everyone involved in the sport of rodeo. Members compete in over 50 rodeos throughout the summer to qualify for the M-SRA Finals.