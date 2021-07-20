Dawson County Fair Rodeo results

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Fair Rodeo took place during the evenings of Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17. The event was part of the 50 rodeos over the summer to qualify for the Mid-States Rodeo Association finals.
Bareback
Rob Keeney, Callaway – 72
Liam Hofsteede, Lewellen – 70
Tanner Rupprecht, Campbell -65
Cole Kerner – Sutherland – 63
Steer Wrestling
Cord Hesseltine, Arnold – 5.2
Gabe Taylor, Valentine – 5.3
Kris Rasmussen, Riverdale – 5.8
Jeff Richardson, Kearney – 6.3
Quint Bell, Goodwell, Okla., - 8.8
Dalton Kunkee, Lexington – 8.9
Breakaway
Haley Brown, Porcupine, S.D., - 2.4
Makenzie Wilson, Lemoyne – 2.5
Kelley Haythorn, Arthur – 2.9
Wacey Day, Fleming, Colo., - 3
Dana Judge, Emmett – 3.1
Devan McAdow, Hyannis – 3.2
Kaycee Werdel, Chadron – 3.2
Brooke McCully, Mullen – 3.2
Makayla Wray, Ord – 3.2
Sydney Graff, Long Pine, 3.2
Saddle Bronc
Brody McAbee, Ansley – 75
Lane Whitelock, Lewellen – 70
Calf Roping
Cody Rieker, Lexington – 9.6
Grant Turek, St. Paul – 10
Tanner Stec, Bassett – 10.4
Patrick Martin, Lexington – 11.1
Tucker Huffman, Mutual Okla., - 11.2
Mitch McAdow, Hyannis – 11.5
Team Roping
Jett Hillman, Stoneham, Colo., and Tad Sheets, Wallace, Kan., - 5.9
Spencer Jobman, Bayard and Hunter Walker, Arthur – 6.2
Blair Lammers, Hermosa, S.D., and Bryon Lemmon, Torrington, Wyo., - 6.4
Blaine Finney, Ainsworth and Dustin Chohon, O’Neill – 7.6
Spencer Sinner, Sargent and Doug Finney, Anselmo – 7.8
Wyatt Killion, Stamford and Cauy Preitauer, Stamford – 7.9
Mixed Team Roping
Shelby Hinkle, Wallace and Levi Tyan, Wallace – 6.2
Sydney Graff, Long Pine and Matt Kasner, Cody – 6.5
Leigh Sherwood, Grace, Idaho and Steve Sherwood, Grace, Idaho – 7.7
Peyton Mentzer, Ensign, Kan., and Toby Mentzer, Ensign, Kan., 8.2
Shawnee Sherwood, Grace, Idaho, and Owen Perkins, Pinedale, Ariz., - 8.3
Pam Hollenbeck, Long Pine and Todd Hollenbeck, Long Pine – 8.6
Barrel Racing
Rachel Hanson, Walton – 18.23
Dori Hollenbeck, Winner, S.D., - 18.27
Ashley Odenbach, Taylor – 18.35
Jena Garwood, Atkinson – 18.53
Katie Loughran, Elm Creek – 18.71
Carla Jensen, Kearney – 18.74
Bull Riding
Jackson Ward, Goddard, Kan., - 46
The M-SRA was established in 1974 and has a membership of nearly 500 cowboys and cowgirls from Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas. The primary purpose of the M-SRA is to promote good will and closer cooperation and relationships among stock contractors, contestants, committees, spectators, and everyone involved in the sport of rodeo. Members compete in over 50 rodeos throughout the summer to qualify for the M-SRA Finals.