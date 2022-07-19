Dawson County Commissioners hold executive session discussing network security

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners met for an hour in executive session to discuss network security during their meeting on Friday, July 13.

Chad Derocher, with TNT Cyber Solutions, met with the commissioners during the session.

Derocher had previously appeared and gave updates about the ransomware attack on the county’s network that took place on Sept. 25, 2021.

Derocher said the cause of the breach was a compromised password; the cybercriminals did reconnaissance on the servers, looking for important information.

Derocher said the password could have been compromised a number of ways; it may have been written on a sticky note, sent in an email or was just an easier password to crack.

“Through its investigation, the county learned that the cybercriminals had accessed the county’s computer network and removed a limited amount of county data before deploying the ransomware. When the county refused to pay the ransom, the cybercriminals posted some county data on the Dark Web. The County immediately began an extensive review of this data and discovered that the data contained personal information,” according to a release from the Dawson County Attorney’s Office.

It is the advice of the FBI that no ransom be paid to regain information, as there is no way of knowing who the criminals are or who they are affiliated with and there is no guarantee the information will be recovered, Derocher said.

After the attack, Derocher said the county’s systems were cleansed and rebuilt from scratch. The servers are now in Omaha under more security. Passwords across departments have been changed and changed again.

Two factor authentication is now being used to access the county systems and TNT will provide training to county employees on how to spot malicious emails.

TNT also did an audit of employees who had access permissions and those that were not deemed essential to a system were removed.

The commissioners took no action after the executive session ended.

Representatives from several area museums, including the Dawson County Historical Museum, Robert Henri Museum and the Gothenburg Historical Museum, came before the commissioners with an annual budget request and updates.

DCHM Executive Director Crystal Werger noted several different upcoming events the museum is holding in the future and noted their archives are utilized by researchers and genealogists alike.

Werger said the museum is currently looking for a welder who could work on the improvements for the Baldwin locomotive and fire engine, located on the grounds of the DCHM.

Ann Anderson, representing the Gothenburg museum, said they have received several grants and have allowed them to complete several projects. One of their notable ones is new signage outside of the building so people can easily locate the museum and the entrance.

One of their larger projects they are working on is a video about “Irrigating the Great American Desert,” in partnership with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, Central Platte Natural Resources District and Gothenburg school students. This will be viewable in the museum when completed.

So far, since the Gothenburg museum has been open this season, they have had 867 visitors.

Peter Osborne, director of the Robert Henri Museum, noted they have had over 1,000 visitors to the museum this season and that 75 percent come off of the interstate, drawn by the signs on the approach to Cozad. There have been a few international travelers as well.

Osborne noted that the Robert Henri Museum had recently received the Nebraskaland Rising Star Award.

There have been several paintings recently donated to the museum, including one from Boston, Mass. and it is thought to be one of Henri’s earliest pieces from 1886.

The commissioners thanked the museum representatives for their presentations and took their budget requests under advisement.

Engagement letters with the Nebraska Auditor of public accounts for audit services and Lutz & Co. for American Rescue Plan Act recording assistance were approved.

Roads Superintendent Mark Christiansen presented a supplemental agreement between Dawson County and Alfred Benesch & Co. regarding the Cozad southwest bridge project. He said this was to renew the environmental statement that expired. The project should go to bid in December.

Also presented was a professional services agreement between the county and Oak Creek Engineering, LLC, for road projects on the one year plan. The commissioners approved both agreements.

Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt presented a cleaning proposal from ServiceMaster for the Dawson County Annex building where probation offices have recently been relocated.

Woldt noted this was just a proposal and Deputy County Attorney Katherine Kühn said she would negotiate with ServiceMaster to include this in their existing contract.

Assessor Nic Van Cura appeared with a three year assessment plan for the office, which the commissioners approved.

During the board of equalization meeting, tax corrections were approved for parcels owned by Roger Meredith, Bob Davenport, Larry Ault, Terry Miller and Barbara Louise Herrmann.

A notice of valuation changes were also approved, Van Cura said these were parcels recently sold and returned to the tax rolls.