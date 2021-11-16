Dawson County commissioners deny permit for auto body repair business south of Cozad

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners voted to deny a permit for an auto body repair and storage business on a property south of Cozad during their meeting on Monday, Nov. 15.

Michael Lonowski, owner of Black Diamond Auto, appeared before the commissioners with a conditional use permit to allow for an auto body repair business on an 8.5 acre tract south of Cozad.

The land is currently zoned for agricultural use.

Lonowski said he had purchased the property with the intent to use it for overstock from their Lexington location. He said the property would be used for mostly storage, as they don’t have room for it at their facility.

Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook told the commissioners the Dawson County Planning Commission had made a recommendation to deny the request for several reasons.

Holbrook said Lonowski had purchased the property when it was in a violation state, but has worked to try and clean the property up.

Lonowski said there are several disused campers on the property and no wrecking company in the area will take campers as they are hard to process and are full of materials that are unwanted, such as, wood, plastic, etc.