Dawson County commissioners deny permit for auto body repair business south of Cozad

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners voted to deny a permit for an auto body repair and storage business on a property south of Cozad during their meeting on Monday, Nov. 15.
Michael Lonowski, owner of Black Diamond Auto, appeared before the commissioners with a conditional use permit to allow for an auto body repair business on an 8.5 acre tract south of Cozad.
The land is currently zoned for agricultural use.
Lonowski said he had purchased the property with the intent to use it for overstock from their Lexington location. He said the property would be used for mostly storage, as they don’t have room for it at their facility.
Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook told the commissioners the Dawson County Planning Commission had made a recommendation to deny the request for several reasons.
Holbrook said Lonowski had purchased the property when it was in a violation state, but has worked to try and clean the property up.
Lonowski said there are several disused campers on the property and no wrecking company in the area will take campers as they are hard to process and are full of materials that are unwanted, such as, wood, plastic, etc.
Holbrook said they had received four letters from neighbors who are in opposition to Lonowski’s plan for the property and several others attended the planning commission meeting to voice their concern over possible noise and wanting to keep the property zoned for agricultural use.
A main concern of the planning commission was the fact the entire property is in a flood plain and the area where any buildings would be constructed would need to be raised three feet to get the ground to flood plain standards.
Mike Critchfield, who lives north of the property, attended the meeting and voiced his concerns about the plan. He said they are concerned about the sight created by disused vehicles on the property.
He also noted the flood plain issue, saying he has seen knee deep water on the property when the Platte River floods or heavy rains run down into the river valley from the surrounding hills.
Critchfield concluded by saying the location was not a good place for an auto body shop and storage area. He said they want to see the land kept the way it is currently.
Commissioner P.J. Jacobson said he attended the planning commission meeting and noted the thorough job the commission does when considering permits. In his mind, the main concern was the flood plain issue and wanted to see it brought up to standards before they approved anything.
The commissioners voted to deny the conditional use permit.
There were two public hearings held for a conditional use permit to allow for commercial storage on a one acre parcel near Johnson Lake.
Brandon Malcom, representing Malcom Real Estate, presented the permits, stating they plan to construct two steel buildings on two different tracts in the parcel for storage and personal use. The buildings would be on a concrete pad and equipped with electricity and lights.
The location is a half mile off of Johnson Lake Dr., Malcom said. If approved, they plan to build as soon as possible, he noted. The commissioners voted to approve both of the permits.
The commissioners also approved an application from Michael Muth to fill an appointment on the Dawson County Board of Adjustment.
Holbrook said the position had been vacant for nearly two years and Muth would be entering the last year of a three year appointed term.
Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Greg Gilg appeared with the monthly crime report. He noted the jail population has been around their usual average of 100.
He noted they are down three road deputies and two corrections officers. He said they have received several good applications for the corrections positions and are waiting for quality candidates for the road deputy positions
The commissioners revisited action concerning settlement funds from opioid litigation from their prior meeting. The county will receive two payments totaling around $22,000 and $92,000 that will be distributed over a period of several years, ending in 2031 and 2038.
After discussion, the commissioners voted to accept the settlement and to transfer the funds to Region II Human Services, as the funds must be spent on opioid abatement and they already handle behavioral services.
Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt appeared with a request for a signature on the update of the Loess Canyons Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
Woldt said the Loess Canyons area includes Dawson, Gosper, Frontier and Lincoln counties. The plan covers access to federal funds for the clearing of red cedars and controlled burns. He said the plan is updated every five years. The commissioners approved the signature of the update.
Jerry Feist with the United States Department of Agriculture appeared before the commissioners remotely to hear about a decision in regards to his request for funding.
At the previous meeting, Feist had requested $8,000 from Dawson County to be able to offer benefits to a new hire, currently the county already contributes $18,000. He said it costs around $90,000 to keep a trapper in the field with benefits.
The county has three options, Feist said, they could dissolve the trapping program with USDA; they could contribute an additional $8,000 or they could try to hire an intermitted candidate. But Feist said he wasn’t confident in being able to hire on an interim basis.
Feist said Lincoln County approved an additional $10,000 to hire a full time trapper. When asked about duties split between the counties, Feist said it was a 60/40 split between Lincoln and Dawson County, respectively.
Commissioner P.J. Jacobson said initially he was against providing additional funding, but after speaking with local trappers and learning of the costs and insurance required, he came down in favor of the USDA, which is self-insured and has access to materials not available to private trappers.
The commissioners approved the additional $8,000 to the USDA to hire for the position.
Another action item was a quote and three year master agreement from TNT Cyber.
The commissioners had decided to table this action during their last meeting; Dawson County Deputy Attorney Katherine Kühn said it wasn’t in the county’s interest to sign the agreement as it was presented.
Kühn said at Monday’s meeting she had discussed with the owner about the county’s issues but no new contract had been submitted. The commissioners tabled the action again.
Roads Superintendent Mark Christiansen appeared with requests to purchase a half ton pickup and three quarter ton pickup.
Christiansen said with the half ton pickup, no dealership could guarantee timely delivery and they were advised to purchase from a dealer with a truck on the lot. Heartland Chevrolet and Buick had a 2021 Chevy truck on the lot for around $39,000. The commissioners approved the purchase.
When it came to the three quarter ton truck, no dealership had any on the lots, but Platte Valley Auto had a bid lower than the state bid and said they could get the truck delivered by the spring.
The commissioners approved purchase of the 2021 Ford for $29,937.00.
The commissioners discussed elected official salaries and had been presented with a study by Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) that looked at factors, such as, a county’s population, size, evaluation and levies, etc.
The commissioners are the ones who set the final salary number and Chairman Bill Stewart appointed Commissioners Dennis Rickertsen and Rod Reynolds to meet as a committee and bring a recommendation back for consideration.
Treasurer Vickie Clements appeared with the distress warrants that were delivered to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office. No action needed to be taken.
For the last item, Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman requested the commissioners enter executive session to discuss personnel issues in the attorney’s office. Executive session was entered at 9:05 a.m. and was ended at 9:37 p.m., no action was taken.