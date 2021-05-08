Cozad honors native son, Robert Laier, who was shot down and killed during the Korean War

The Sabre was armed with six .50 caliber machine guns and generally had greater maneuverability than the MiG-15 at altitudes below 24,000 feet. The MiG-15 was heavily armed with one 37 mm cannon and two 23mm cannons, it handled better above 30,000 feet than the Sabre, but in the hands of a skilled pilot, aerial victory could go either way.

It was fated that Laier’s flight on June 19, 1951 would be his last.

On this day he was flying as wingman with another Sabre at 24,000 feet in the vicinity of Sonchon, North Korea. This was over a section of the country known as “MIG Alley,” the site of numerous dogfights between UN and North Korean fighters.

However, there was an open secret about some of the pilots flying the MiGs, some of them were Soviet airmen.

Participation by Soviet pilots in the conflict was kept secret for many years, though it had been widely suspected by UN forces. Soviet aircraft were adorned in North Korean or Chinese markings and the pilots wore Korean or civilian uniforms to hide their origin.

For radio communications, they were given cards with common Korean words for flying terms spelled out in Russian. It is noted the subterfuge did not survive long in the fury of air-to-air combat and the pilots were soon heard communicating, and cursing, in Russian.