Top Story Spotlight Feed the Need returns to Dawson County, aims to support food needs Ashley Mohler Oct 29, 2026 Oct 29, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Feed the Need returns to Dawson County on Sunday, Nov. 1, to help those facing financial hardship meet their food needs.kAm%96 42??65 2?5 ?@?\A6C:D923=6 7@@5 5C:G6 CF?D }@G] `\b_]k^AmkAm{@42= *|rpD 2C6 @776C:?8 E@ H2:G6 E96:C Sd_ ;@:?:?8 766 7@C 2?J@?6 H9@ 5@?2E6D 7:G6 ?@?\A6C:D923=6 7@@5 :E6>D] s@?2E:@?D H:== 8@ E@ E96 =@42= 7@@5 A2?ECJ 7@C 5:DEC:3FE:@? 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Nebraska VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M earns bid to Class D2 District final, faces Wilcox-Hildreth for a fifth time Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools Senate candidate Dan Osborn addresses Tyson crisis Pride of the Minutemen marching band earns superior rating at state competition Gothenburg battles to the end, falls short to Grand Island Central Catholic Friday Gothenburg reverse sweeps Cozad, faces Kearney Catholic Tuesday in C1-7 subdistrict final NSAA releases football playoff brackets $3,125 Nebraska Pick 4 winning ticket sold in Lexington Bomgaars to host Ladies Night in Lexington Commissioners vote against vacating Road 425 Mary Ann J. Rickertsen Former Dawson County deputy attorney returns to Lexington in bid for attorney general kAm“%9:D 5C:G6 :D :>A@CE2?E 3642FD6 E96 *|rp :D 4@>>:EE65 E@ D6CG:?8 @FC ?6:893@CD[ 2?5 E9:D :?:E:2E:G6 @776CD 2 D:>A=6[ :>A24E7F= H2J 7@C FD E@ 8:G6 324<] xE 2==@HD FD E@ H6=4@>6 ?6H >6>36CD 3J 96=A:?8 E96> D2G6 @? E96:C >6>36CD9:A H9:=6 7@DE6C:?8 2 DA:C:E @7 86?6C@D:EJ 2D H6 2AAC@249 E96 9@=:52J D62D@?[” vCF?E@C25 25565]k^Am kAms@?2E:@?D 42? 36 5C@AA65 @77 2E 2?J @7 E96 E9C66 *|rp @7 E96 !C2:C:6 =@42E:@?D A2CE:4:A2E:?8 :? E96 5C:G6i *|rp 2E v@E96?3FC8 w62=E9[ h`_ a_E9 $E][ v@E96?3FC8j ~CE9>2? r@>>F?:EJ *|rp[ `a_f }] vC2?E $E][ :? {6I:?8E@?j @C s@? $;@8C6? r@>>F?:EJ *|rp[ `c`d qC@25H2J[ :? w@=5C686]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Reporter Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington residents can expect increase in utility bills starting Jan. 1 Lexington City Council voted 5-0 to approve an increase in utility rates at its Tuesday, Oct. 27 meeting. Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Edgewater Insurance announced last week that longtime agent Mary Reed will retire Nov. 20. Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools The Lexington Board of Education accepted a donation of $4,500 in camera equipment from longtime photographer Paul Pack during its Oct. 19 meeting. Senate candidate Dan Osborn addresses Tyson crisis Senate candidate Dan Osborn addressed the closure of Lexington’s Tyson plant during a town hall meeting in Gothenburg on Thursday, Oct. 29. Pride of the Minutemen marching band earns superior rating at state competition The Lexington Pride of the Minutemen received a Class 3A Division 1 superior rating Saturday at the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association sta… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Omaha police on the scene of a shooting and a help an officer call Google value plummets by $500 billion as artificial intelligence searches impact ad revenue. 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