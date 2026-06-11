Top Story Spotlight Tips for enjoying water safely this summer Press Release Jun 11, 2026 Jun 11, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save When summer temperatures rise, water recreation increases.kAm%96 }63C2D<2 v2>6 2?5 !2C<D r@>>:DD:@? 92D E96 7@==@H:?8 E:AD E@ 96=A E9@D6 H9@ 6?;@J E96 H2E6C 5@ D@ D276=Jik^AmkF=mk=: DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm}6G6C DH:> 2=@?6 — 2=H2JD DH:> H:E9 2 7C:6?5k^=:mk=: DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm!2J 2EE6?E:@? kDEC@?8m–k^DEC@?8m 2G@:5 5:DEC24E:@?D 2?5 7@4FD @? E9@D6 J@F 2C6 DH:>>:?8 H:E9 2?5 E96 H2E6C] sC@H?:?8 :D E96 =625:?8 42FD6 @7 562E9 7@C 49:=5C6?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 p>6C:42? #65 rC@DD[ 2?5 5C@H?:?8D 42? 92AA6? :? D64@?5D[ 2D H6== 2D :? 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Coli bacteria Holiday Inn Express & Suites joins Lexington community with ribbon cutting Lexington City Council unanimously approves rezoning Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child Gov. Pillen, farmers, ranchers and ag industry supporters celebrate passage of LB 525 Three Lexington boys soccer players competed in Foals for Life Soccer Showcase in Omaha Crossroads Mission Avenue invites community to open house for new transitional housing facility in Lexington Float to the fire kayak event in Kearney Lexington juniors top Imperial 15-5 Wednesday at home Cozad's Olliver Davis earns CSO All-Star MVP kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQmx? }63C2D<2[ 49:=5C6? F?56C 286 `b 2?5 2?J3@5J @? 2 A6CD@?2= H2E6C4C27E 2C6 C6BF:C65 3J =2H E@ H62C 2 r@2DE vF2C5\2AAC@G65 A6CD@?2= 7=@E2E:@? 56G:46]k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm!6@A=6 36:?8 E@H65 3J 2 3@2E @? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nebraska requests exemption from Medicaid work requirements in Dawson County Gov. Jim Pillen wants a temporary Medicaid work-rule exemption for Dawson County after the Tyson plant closure pushed unemployment sharply higher. Adrian Gomez Ramos joins Nebraska Community Foundation Nebraska Community Foundation has announced the hiring of Lexington native Adrian Gomez Ramos as the nonprofit’s director of welcoming and belonging. Cattlemen’s Ball transforms Dawson County pasture into gathering place for hope A ranch pasture became a place of remembrance, celebration and generosity during Dawson County’s first Cattlemen’s Ball. Planning Commission recommends denial of Pentecostal church conditional use permit; board concerned about parking overflow The Rock of Horeb Pentecostal Church did not get the answer it was hoping for when the Lexington Planning Commission rejected its conditional … Johnson Lake tests positive for E. Coli bacteria KEARNEY — Johnson Lake has tested positive for E. Coli bacteria, according to samples taken on Monday, June 8. Two Rivers Public Health Depart… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video GLP-1s and cancer prevention: What’s known and what isn’t SpaceX Makes History with Record-Breaking IPO SpaceX Makes History with Record-Breaking IPO Alan Jackson on the Nick Reiner Case & Karen Read Updates Alan Jackson on the Nick Reiner Case & Karen Read Updates CWS bracket breakdown with Tom, Gary and Evan | Pick Six Podcast CWS bracket breakdown with Tom, Gary and Evan | Pick Six Podcast