Top Story Spotlight Dawson Public Power District moves Hershey Project forward Press Release Jul 10, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GOTHENBURG — At July’s board meeting, Dawson Public Power District discussed plans for the Nebraska International Port of the Plains located at the Hershey Rail Park.kAmp C6BF6DE 7@C 3:5D H:== 36 :DDF65 7@C 2 DF3DE2E:@? EC2?D7@C>6C]k^AmkAm%96 }@CE9 !=2EE6 pC62 r92>36C 2?5 s6G6=@A>6?E 92D A2:5 2 Sc >:==:@? AC@;64E 56A@D:E 7F?565 E9C@F89 E96 }63C2D<2 #FC2= !C@;64ED p4E >2E49:?8 8C2?E[ FD:?8 DE2E6 2?5 =@42= C6D@FC46D]k^Am Dawson PPD board members discuss development of the Nebraska International Port of the Plains site, located in Hershey. Photo Courtesy of Marsha Holscher kAm%96 w6CD96J AC@;64E :D 7@==@H:?8 }63C2D<2 !F3=:4 !@H6C s:DEC:4E’D =2C86 =@25 AC@46DD[ H9:49 C6BF:C6D DJDE6> :>A24E 2?5 EC2?D>:DD:@? 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