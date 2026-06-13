These Dawson County 4-H’ers recently participated in the Animal Welfare event for the first time and won first place at the Premier Animal Science Event at UNL. Front row (left to right): Megan Walahoski, Blair Caraway, Clay Terrell, Owen Lassen, Grant Walahoski. Back row: Kathleen Lodl, UNL 4-H program leader; Dani Forster, UNL Extension graduate advisor; Mary Drewnoski, UNL Professor and beef systems extension specialist; Brent Johnson, UNL Livestock and building operations manager; Debra Root, UNL ag research technician; and Thomas Burkey, UNL professor and interim CASNR Dean.
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The Dawson County intermediate quiz bowl team 1 show off their banners after earning champion honors at the Premier Animal Science event at UNL. Pictured (left to right): Coach Shannon Peterson, Gothenburg; Clay Terrell, Gothenburg; Grant Walahoski, Overton; and Owen Lassen, Overton.
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Earning the championship in the senior division of the Quiz Bowl team competition were (left to right): Matthew Rhoades, Cozad; Brooklyn Reiman, Cozad; Paige Walahoski, Overton; and Bristol McConville, Lexington. They won a spot at the National competition in the fall.
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Winning reserve champion honors at PASE were the members of the Dawson County senior quiz bowl team 2. Pictured (left to right): Coach Shannon Peterson, Gothenburg; Meagan Lassen, Overton; Kadie Anderson, Gothenburg; and Cassidy Reiman, Cozad.
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Pictured (left to right): Megan Walahoski, Overton; Coach Shannon Peterson, Gothenburg; Anna Dillon, Cozad; Gabby Caraway, Lexington; and Kamrynn Rhoades, Cozad; make up the reserve champion intermediate division Quiz Bowl team for Dawson County at PASE in Lincoln.
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The Dawson County junior division quiz bowl team bring home first place banners at PASE at UNL. Pictured (left to right): Coach Shannon Peterson, Gothenburg: Parker Caraway, Lexington; Riggs McConville, Lexington; Tucker Dailey, Lexington; Nora Reiman, Cozad; and Maddie Anderson, Gothenburg.
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Left to right: Samual Winter, Cozad; Rieker Spradlin, Cozad; Greta Rickertsen, Lexington; and Abby Negley, Gothenburg; make up the Skillathon senior team at the Premier Animal Science Event held recently in Lincoln. They accumulated a total score of 372 for eighth place.
These Dawson County 4-H’ers recently participated in the Animal Welfare event for the first time and won first place at the Premier Animal Science Event at UNL. Front row (left to right): Megan Walahoski, Blair Caraway, Clay Terrell, Owen Lassen, Grant Walahoski. Back row: Kathleen Lodl, UNL 4-H program leader; Dani Forster, UNL Extension graduate advisor; Mary Drewnoski, UNL Professor and beef systems extension specialist; Brent Johnson, UNL Livestock and building operations manager; Debra Root, UNL ag research technician; and Thomas Burkey, UNL professor and interim CASNR Dean.
The Dawson County intermediate quiz bowl team 1 show off their banners after earning champion honors at the Premier Animal Science event at UNL. Pictured (left to right): Coach Shannon Peterson, Gothenburg; Clay Terrell, Gothenburg; Grant Walahoski, Overton; and Owen Lassen, Overton.
Earning the championship in the senior division of the Quiz Bowl team competition were (left to right): Matthew Rhoades, Cozad; Brooklyn Reiman, Cozad; Paige Walahoski, Overton; and Bristol McConville, Lexington. They won a spot at the National competition in the fall.
Winning reserve champion honors at PASE were the members of the Dawson County senior quiz bowl team 2. Pictured (left to right): Coach Shannon Peterson, Gothenburg; Meagan Lassen, Overton; Kadie Anderson, Gothenburg; and Cassidy Reiman, Cozad.
Pictured (left to right): Megan Walahoski, Overton; Coach Shannon Peterson, Gothenburg; Anna Dillon, Cozad; Gabby Caraway, Lexington; and Kamrynn Rhoades, Cozad; make up the reserve champion intermediate division Quiz Bowl team for Dawson County at PASE in Lincoln.
The Dawson County junior division quiz bowl team bring home first place banners at PASE at UNL. Pictured (left to right): Coach Shannon Peterson, Gothenburg: Parker Caraway, Lexington; Riggs McConville, Lexington; Tucker Dailey, Lexington; Nora Reiman, Cozad; and Maddie Anderson, Gothenburg.
Left to right: Samual Winter, Cozad; Rieker Spradlin, Cozad; Greta Rickertsen, Lexington; and Abby Negley, Gothenburg; make up the Skillathon senior team at the Premier Animal Science Event held recently in Lincoln. They accumulated a total score of 372 for eighth place.