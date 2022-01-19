Andrea McClintic resigns as Dawson Area Development executive director

Under McClintic’s leadership and stellar collaborations with area schools and businesses the last four years, DAD has facilitated just over 7,300 unique touchpoints with students and local businesses or DAD staff. DAD provides presentations on resume, cover letter and scholarship writing; interviewing; how to search for a job as well as other career exploration and application topics. The organization also hosts career fairs, panel discussions featuring area employers and onsite business tours. McClintic’s goal was to prepare students for the next stage after high school whether that is going directly into the workforce or on to college. McClintic says, “It is important that students know what careers are available in our area. Graduates don’t have to go somewhere else to have certain careers Part of our job has been to showcase what exists beyond the front windows of every local business. You can be an accountant, engineer, do marketing or international sales right here in the Dawson County area.”