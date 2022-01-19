Andrea McClintic resigns as Dawson Area Development executive director

LEXINGTON – Dawson Area Development (DAD) has announced that Andrea McClintic has resigned as the organization’s executive director to pursue another opportunity.
Thanks to McClintic’s efforts, DAD is in a strong position to continue its focus on workforce development issues and building upon its relationships with area businesses, schools, students and job seekers.
Under McClintic’s leadership and stellar collaborations with area schools and businesses the last four years, DAD has facilitated just over 7,300 unique touchpoints with students and local businesses or DAD staff. DAD provides presentations on resume, cover letter and scholarship writing; interviewing; how to search for a job as well as other career exploration and application topics. The organization also hosts career fairs, panel discussions featuring area employers and onsite business tours. McClintic’s goal was to prepare students for the next stage after high school whether that is going directly into the workforce or on to college. McClintic says, “It is important that students know what careers are available in our area. Graduates don’t have to go somewhere else to have certain careers Part of our job has been to showcase what exists beyond the front windows of every local business. You can be an accountant, engineer, do marketing or international sales right here in the Dawson County area.”
McClintic joined DAD in 2017. Under her leadership and grant writing services, almost $600,000 in grant funds have been awarded to DAD or local businesses and communities to create just under $1,000,000 total investment in DAD’s service area.
McClintic created the Dawson Area Youth Leadership program for area high school juniors. Each year, along with 12 adults, up to 12 juniors are selected from Cozad, Elwood, Eustis-Farnam, Gothenburg, Lexington, Overton and SEM schools. They spend one day a month for 9 months learning about different industries in the area as well as new leadership skills. Each program year includes approximately 35 business tours, 75 presentations from local leaders and 96 hours of leadership and community assets training.
McClintic is also responsible for creating The Central Nebraska Training, Innovation and Entrepreneurship (TIE) Center inside the Dawson County Opportunities Center. The TIE Center includes a coworking space for entrepreneurs, remote workers and small businesses or nonprofits to office at an affordable level. Workspace is provided along with office amenities like fiber internet, a large copier/printer, kitchenette and large meeting room fully setup with AV capabilities. The meeting room which holds approximately 16 people is also available for community organizations to use for free. The TIE Center includes a makerspace. During most of the school year the equipment such as 3D printers, laser printer, robotic arm, vinyl cutter, etc. is part of a mobile STEM trailer that travels to seven area schools to get students interested in STEM and trade careers. During the rest of the year it is placed into The TIE Center for members to use. To learn more or become a member of The TIE Center visit https://tiecenter.app.proximity.space/.
McClintic said leaving DAD was a difficult decision for her. She is immensely proud of all the accomplishments under her leadership these past four years. “I know I’ve made a positive impact on our communities, and I know we have great teams here that will continue to work towards the common good for our communities.”
The Dawson Area Development board of directors appreciate the time, talent and results McClintic provided the organization during her four years as Executive Director. They wish her well in her next endeavor.