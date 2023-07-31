LEXINGTON — The 29th Annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament raised $4,706 for this year’s beneficiary, Heather Piel.

Piel is fighting metastatic breast cancer, having received her diagnosis in February.

Piel said she started her chemotherapy treatments in March, finishing at the end of May. In June she underwent a MRI and mammogram to see the results of her treatment.

Recently, Piel underwent a double mastectomy and her lymph nodes were removed. When making comments to the Clipper-Herald prior to the tournament, she was recovering in the hospital from reconstructive surgery.

When asked about her reaction to being named the beneficiary of the Joe Torres tournament, Piel said there were no words to fully express how grateful and thankful she was, even to be considered.

She said it brought her, “so much joy,” to be chosen.

Piel said she is thankful for the ongoing support she has received and said it was “phenomenal,” to be in so many people’s thoughts and prayers.

Tournament organizer Jim Macias said 14 teams participated in the tournament and players came from Kearney, Grand Island, Minden, Cozad, Gothenburg, North Platte and Lexington.

Macias said it was a good day, with a great turnout and was happy to see people from Lexington and outside of the community participating. “The tournament touches people’s hearts,” he said.

Macias said each year it is great to see the outpouring of support for the beneficiary of the tournament, he added that it’s not about winning or losing, but about whom the teams are playing for.

He noted he was heartened to see so many young people playing in the tournament. He said it shows they have good role models who are teaching them at there is more to life when you help others.

Piel was present at the tournament on Sunday morning and said it was, “indescribable,” to see the support of so many people, many who don’t even know her. She noted it was relieving at the same time.

When asked about recovering from her surgery, Piel said the past week had been, “brutal,” but she was feeling better and it felt good to be out enjoying the tournament and the early morning weather.

When asked what she would say to everyone taking part in the tournament, Piel said no words could do her feeling justice but said she was, “grateful and appreciative,” for all of them.

Piel said the Lexington community has a whole has been, “phenomenal,” in their support of her during this time.

For his role in organizing the tournaments, Macias has been humble and directs the focus on the teams in the tournament. In the past he pointed toward the teams throughout Plum Creek Park and said, “They are the story.”

The origins of the tournament can trace its roots back to 1993 when Macias first moved to the community and met Joe Torres, who just happened to share the same name of Macias’ best friend in high school.

He recalled that Torres was at least 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighed 260-plus pounds before leukemia struck. Within three months, Torres dwindled to 150 pounds. Because he was a volleyball player, Macias decided to organize a tournament as a fundraiser to benefit his friend.

The tournament is pool-play and single-elimination format. Players step in as volunteers to referee when their team in not playing. “It’s all on a volunteer basis,” Macias said.

The idea of a volleyball tournament to benefit a community member with cancer stuck and for the next 27 years around the end of July, community members gather to help support one of their own.

The tournament seemed to take on a life of its own, Macias noted, by 2001 there was constant coverage by the local media and sponsors began regularly supporting the tournament.

In 2022, to benefit five-month-old Camilo Placencia Velazquez, 12 teams came from Lexington, North Platte, Kearney and Minden. Individual players came from as far as Axtell, Aurora, York and Omaha.

Last year, Kristy Connolley of Gothenburg was named the beneficiary, who was fighting squamous cell carcinoma.

“It brings out the best in people,” Macias said of the tournament, “The community cares for the people who live here; it is overwhelming.”