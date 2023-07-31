LEXINGTON — The 2023 Gosper County Fair was held this past week with a wide variety of events including the 50th Elwood Rodeo and the locally operated carnival.

The festivities kicked off on Tuesday, July 25, with the first of the 4-H interviews and shows. 4-Hers were interviewed about their projects and judged by local residents.

On Wednesday, the Lions Club Golf Tournament took place at Lakeside Golf Course.

For the 4-H members, it was weigh-in day for a variety of animals; livestock judging took place later in the evening.

Thursday saw more 4-H animal shows, including the hog, sheep, poultry and companion animal shows.

It was also the opening night for the 50th Elwood Rodeo, first hosted in 1973. The grand entry and crowing of the Elwood Rodeo Queen took place.

Presley Pettera was crowned the 2023-2024

Thursday was also the opening day for the Elwood Lions/Gosper County Carnival.

Gosper County’s carnival is unique because it is hosted by area residents themselves, rather than a carnival being hired to come to town.

This dates back to 1982, when the carnival scheduled to appear at the Gosper County Fair pulled out a month before the fair was to start.. The Gosper County fair board scrambled to find an alternative.

They settled on hosting one themselves and a month later hosted the Gosper County carnival on their own. Since then it has become a proud tradition among the residents of Gosper County.

Hosting the carnival is no small task, over 300 volunteers are needed each night to help operate rides, manage concessions, trade tickets for prizes and run different types of games. There are 150 people working on a shift, the first from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and the second from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

Setting up the rides has been made easier by the construction of a new building on the fairgrounds that house the merry-go-rounds. The building was built in 2015 and has proven very useful to the Elwood Lions Club.

The carnival will usually gross around $36,000 over the three days that it runs. This money then goes toward scholarships the Elwood Lions Club awards and to other activities it sponsors.

The Elwood Rodeo’s final night was on Friday, while the carnival continued this day and held its final night on Saturday.

On Saturday, the bi-annual Elwood Chamber parade was held with many floats and participants celebrating Gosper County’s 150th anniversary.