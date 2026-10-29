Overton and Hi-Line’s volleyball seasons end at subdistricts Jessica Kennedy Oct 29, 2026 14 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overton and Hi-Line’s volleyball seasons came to an end in subdistrict action this week.kAmkDEC@?8m~'t#%~}k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 =25J t28=6D 56762E65 q6CEC2?5 ad\`g[ ab\ad[ ad\`b[ ad\a_ :? E96 r=2DD sa\f DF35:DEC:4E BF2CE6C7:?2= |@?52J :? (:=4@I]k^AmkAmr96=D6J v@?K2=6K =65 E96 t28=6D H:E9 `g <:==D] v@?K2=6K 925 @?6 D6CG:46 246[ @?6 D@=@ 3=@4< 2?5 `h 5:8D]k^AmkAm!:A6C |4r2CE6C 925 `d <:==D[ EH@ 246D 2?5 aa 5:8D] zJ=2 t=78C6? 925 `d 5:8D[ @?6 246 2?5 ba 2DD:DED]k^Am kAm!264J? wF332C5 925 EH@ 246D[ @?6 <:== 2?5 EH@ 5:8D]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington residents can expect increase in utility bills starting Jan. 1 Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools Go Find It! Nebraska VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M earns bid to Class D2 District final, faces Wilcox-Hildreth for a fifth time Pride of the Minutemen marching band earns superior rating at state competition Gothenburg battles to the end, falls short to Grand Island Central Catholic Friday Gothenburg reverse sweeps Cozad, faces Kearney Catholic Tuesday in C1-7 subdistrict final NSAA releases football playoff brackets Bomgaars to host Ladies Night in Lexington Former Dawson County deputy attorney returns to Lexington in bid for attorney general Omaha priest John Pietramale remains hospitalized after weekend accident VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M wins in 5 over Brady, faces Wilcox-Hildreth Tuesday evening Mary Ann J. Rickertsen FOOTBALL: Gothenburg receives No. 7 seed, faces No. 10 Scotus Central Catholic in C-2 playoffs kAm%96 t28=6D 72465 (:=4@I\w:=5C6E9 :? E96 E9:C5 >2E49 |@?52J] (:=4@I\w:=5C6E9 H@? ad\`h[ ad\`b[ `h\ad[ ad\a`]k^AmkAm|4r2CE6C =65 E96 =25J t28=6D H:E9 `` <:==D] |4r2CE6C 2=D@ 925 EH@ 246D @?6 D@=@ 3=@4< 2?5 `g 5:8D]k^AmkAmv@?K2=6K 925 7:G6 <:==D[ @?6 246 2?5 E9C66 D@=@ 3=@4<D] t=78C6? 925 EH@ <:==D[ E9C66 246D[ @?6 D@=@ 3=@4<[ ac 2DD:DED 2?5 `h 5:8D]k^Am kAm~G6CE@? 7:?:D965 E96:C D62D@? H:E9 2? ``\`h C64@C5]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mwx\{x}tk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm%96 w:\{:?6 =25J qF==D D62D@? 6?565 :? r=2DD ra\h DF35:DEC:4ED %F6D52J]k^Am kAmw:\{:?6 56762E65 wU2>Ajw ad\`a[ aa\ad[ ad\aa[ ad\a_ |@?52J :? E96 DF35:DEC:4E BF2CE6C7:?2= :? t=H@@5]k^AmkAm{2FCJ? #F52 =65 H:E9 af <:==D 2?5 EH@ D@=@ 3=@4<D] #:{66 $49FEK 25565 `c <:==D[ E9C66 246D 2?5 `e 5:8D]k^Am kAmqC:DE@= zF36CE 925 D:I <:==D[ 7@FC 246D 2?5 `f 5:8D] z=2:C6 !@9= 925 bh 2DD:DED[ EH@ 246D 2?5 `g 5:8D]k^AmkAm%96 qF==D E96? 72465 }@] ` $FA6C:@C :? E96 DF35:DEC:4E D6>:7:?2= %F6D52J 2E $FA6C:@C]k^AmkAm$FA6C:@C H@? ae\ac[ ad\aa[ ad\a_]k^Am kAm#F52 925 `c <:==D] !@9= 925 ah 2DD:DED[ `_ 5:8D 2?5 @?6 246]k^AmkAm$49FEK 925 `a <:==D[ @?6 246 2?5 `_ 5:8D]k^Am kAmw:\{:?6 6?565 E96:C D62D@? H:E9 2 `d\`c C64@C5]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington residents can expect increase in utility bills starting Jan. 1 Lexington City Council voted 5-0 to approve an increase in utility rates at its Tuesday, Oct. 27 meeting. Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Edgewater Insurance announced last week that longtime agent Mary Reed will retire Nov. 20. Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools The Lexington Board of Education accepted a donation of $4,500 in camera equipment from longtime photographer Paul Pack during its Oct. 19 meeting. Sponsored Go Find It! Nebraska Content by Go Find It! Nebraska. Discover the off-road and roadside Nebraska hot spots that foodies, history buffs, outdoor enthusiasts, sport… VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M earns bid to Class D2 District final, faces Wilcox-Hildreth for a fifth time S-E-M volleyball earned enough wildcard points to reach a district final. The Mustangs will face Wilcox-Hildreth for a fifth time Saturday, Oc…