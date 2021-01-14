Overton basketball takes two wins over Brady

OVERTON - The Overton lady Eagles earned their fifth consecutive win, their tenth of the season, with a 49-15 win over the Brady Eagles while the Overton boys’ search for their first win is finished, taking a 63-40 win over Brady.

The Overton girls were led in scoring by senior Rachel Ecklund with 17 points in Tuesday’s home game, followed by senior Paetyn Florell with eight points and junior Addison Luther with seven.

The Eagles boys were led in their win by Freshman Braden Fleischman and junior Wyatt Ryan, each with 13 points and junior Caleb Svarvari with 15 points.

The Eagles Basketball teams will be on the road for their next game when they travel to North Platte to play the North Platte St. Patrick’s on Friday, Jan. 15 with games set to begin at 6 p.m.