Lexington soccer Shuts out Gering

Minutemaids take 7-0 victory; Minutemen take 11-0 win

LEXINGTON - The Lexington soccer teams met with opponents at home, together, for the first time this season as they hosted the Gering Bulldogs on Saturday, April 10. Both Lexington teams sent Gering home empty-handed, taking clean-sheet wins over the Bulldogs on both fields. The Minutemaids took a 7-0 win in regulation time while the Minutemen ended their game at halftime, 11-0.

The Minutemaids took a solid lead in the first half of Saturday’s game, scoring two goals in the first 40 minutes. They extended their lead with five more goals in the second half, to take a 7-0 win.

Alyssa Winter, the Minutemaids’ goalkeeper, recorded seven saves in Saturday’s game. The Minutemaids scored their seven goals in a flurry of 23 shots-on-goal with sophomore Citlaly Prado leading with five goals. Sophomore Berniece Garcia was credited with the remaining two goals for the ‘Maids.

With the technicalities aside the Minutemaids’ game was a historical one, as noted by head coach Keith Allen.