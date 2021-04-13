Lexington soccer Shuts out Gering

Minutemaids take 7-0 victory; Minutemen take 11-0 win
LEXINGTON - The Lexington soccer teams met with opponents at home, together, for the first time this season as they hosted the Gering Bulldogs on Saturday, April 10. Both Lexington teams sent Gering home empty-handed, taking clean-sheet wins over the Bulldogs on both fields. The Minutemaids took a 7-0 win in regulation time while the Minutemen ended their game at halftime, 11-0.
The Minutemaids took a solid lead in the first half of Saturday’s game, scoring two goals in the first 40 minutes. They extended their lead with five more goals in the second half, to take a 7-0 win.
Alyssa Winter, the Minutemaids’ goalkeeper, recorded seven saves in Saturday’s game. The Minutemaids scored their seven goals in a flurry of 23 shots-on-goal with sophomore Citlaly Prado leading with five goals. Sophomore Berniece Garcia was credited with the remaining two goals for the ‘Maids.
With the technicalities aside the Minutemaids’ game was a historical one, as noted by head coach Keith Allen.
Citlaly Prado set a new school record in the game against Gering. Her five goals in one game passed the previous record of four, set in 2010 by Bridget Seberger. The team as a whole tied another school record for most goals in one game. The previous record was also against Gering, set in 2015. Finally, the shutout win for the ‘Maids was Alyssa Winter’s eighth career shutout win, a new school record.
The Minutemen ended their game early, driving the score to 10-0 with six minutes left. There was a halt of confusion before the teams left the field as the rules state the game must go to half-time before ending. Yoskar Galvan punched one more goal through before the end of the game, giving the Minutemen the 11-0 win over the Bulldogs.
Several players scored goals for the Minutemen and a few scored multiple in Saturday’s game. Senior Yoskar Galvan and junior Diego Martinez led, each with three goals, while junior Miguel Raymundo scored two. Junior Jordy Enamorado, junior Bradley Orozco and freshman Alex Perez each scored one goal.
The Bulldogs were held well away from the Lexington goal. Lexington’s senior goalkeeper Eduardo Gomez made one save in Saturday’s game and recorded a shutout win.
This week, the Lexington soccer teams will continue the battle with conference schools in the Central 10 Conference Tournament. The Minutemaids, seeded third, will play their first game on Thursday, April 15 when they host the Holdrege lady Dusters at 5 p.m. The Minutemen, seeded first in the bracket, will host Columbus Lakeview on Thursday, April 15. The boys game will also be played at 5 p.m.