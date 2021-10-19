Lexington Minuteman defeat Alliance Bulldogs, 31-7

ALLIANCE — The Lexington Minuteman improved their season to 4-4 with their 31-7 win over the Alliance Bulldogs on Friday, Oct. 15.

The game started out scoreless in the first quarter with each team unable to find the end zone. In the second quarter Lexington’s offense found their footing and was able to put up 14 points, while denying Alliance any points.

After halftime, the Minuteman did it again, putting up 14 points and again shutting out the Bulldogs. In the fourth quarter Lexington put up a field goal, while the Alliance got their only touchdown of the night.

Kaden West (5) had 16 passing attempts, five completions for 39 yards, he also threw for a touchdown pass. Daven Naylor (4) had three passing attempts, two completions for 35 yards.

Jace Carpenter (2) had six receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown, Zeke Lucas (17) had one reception for 10 yards.

Carpenter had five carries for 28 yards, Hunter Stewart (23) had 16 carries for 71 rushing yards, West had seven carries for 27 yards, Fredy Vargas (3) had four carries for 14 yards and Alex Hernandez (25) had two carries for 11 yards.

Carpenter had two touchdowns, Vargas and Naylor both had one.