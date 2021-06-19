Lexington High School spring activities see a high amount of success

Editor’s Note: This list was compiled by Lexington High School Athletic Director Phil Truax and presented to the Lexington school board.
Boys Golf
Ethan Mins placed 7th at Class B-4 Districts, which qualified him for the Class B State Golf Championship
Tournament. This was the first time in several years that a Lex boy has qualified for state.
Girls Soccer
- Central Conference Champions
- Sub-District Champions
- District Champions
- Qualified for the Class B State Championship Tournament for the first time in school history. Ended the season with a record of 14-5, also best in school history.
Boys Soccer
- Central Conference Champions
- Sub-District Champions
- District Champions
- Qualified for the Class B State Championship Tournament, eventually finishing as the State Runner Up. It’s the first time any Lexington Athletic team has competed in a state championship game since 1997. First State Runner up in Boys Soccer history, as well as the best record in school history (20-2).
Boys/Girls Track
3 boys and 8 girls qualified for the State Track and Field Championships in Omaha:
- Kennadi Ureste -- 3200 m. Run
- McKinna Moats -- Discus
- Rachael Kearney -- High Jump (District Champion)
- Mia Rowe -- Triple Jump
- Ian Salazar -- 3200 m. Run
- Jase Carpenter -- 300 m hurdles
- Elmer Sotelo -- 1600 m. Run
- Jackie Ostrom -- 300 m. hurdles (District Champion)
Powerlifting
- Girls Team - State Champions
- Coed Team - State Champions
- Boys Team - State Runner-Up
The powerlifting team took 5 kids to the USAPL National Tournament:
- Jackie Ostrom
- Karly Huerta
- Leticia Virgilio
- Juan Carlos Gonzalez
- Cesar Garcia
- Juan Carlos Gonzalez Placed 2nd in the 53 kg weight class at the National Tournament.
Journalism
9 students competed in the state championships:
Sarah Treffer, Henry Goodwin, Linda Campuzano, Kimberly Corzo, Jaquelyn Quinonez, Alisha
Rojas, and Junior Casillas also placed between 3rd-8th in State Journalism.
2 State Champions:
- Morgan Smith in Sports Action Photography
- Liah Haines in Yearbook Theme Copy Writing