 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lexington High School spring activities see a high amount of success
0 comments
top story

Lexington High School spring activities see a high amount of success

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lexington High School

Editor’s Note: This list was compiled by Lexington High School Athletic Director Phil Truax and presented to the Lexington school board.

Boys Golf

Ethan Mins placed 7th at Class B-4 Districts, which qualified him for the Class B State Golf Championship

Tournament. This was the first time in several years that a Lex boy has qualified for state.

Girls Soccer

  • Central Conference Champions
  • Sub-District Champions
  • District Champions
  • Qualified for the Class B State Championship Tournament for the first time in school history. Ended the season with a record of 14-5, also best in school history.

Boys Soccer

  • Central Conference Champions
  • Sub-District Champions
  • District Champions
  • Qualified for the Class B State Championship Tournament, eventually finishing as the State Runner Up. It’s the first time any Lexington Athletic team has competed in a state championship game since 1997. First State Runner up in Boys Soccer history, as well as the best record in school history (20-2).

Boys/Girls Track

3 boys and 8 girls qualified for the State Track and Field Championships in Omaha:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
  • Kennadi Ureste -- 3200 m. Run
  • McKinna Moats -- Discus
  • Rachael Kearney -- High Jump (District Champion)
  • Mia Rowe -- Triple Jump
  • Ian Salazar -- 3200 m. Run
  • Jase Carpenter -- 300 m hurdles
  • Elmer Sotelo -- 1600 m. Run
  • Jackie Ostrom -- 300 m. hurdles (District Champion)

Powerlifting

  • Girls Team - State Champions
  • Coed Team - State Champions
  • Boys Team - State Runner-Up

The powerlifting team took 5 kids to the USAPL National Tournament:

  • Jackie Ostrom
  • Karly Huerta
  • Leticia Virgilio
  • Juan Carlos Gonzalez
  • Cesar Garcia
  • Juan Carlos Gonzalez Placed 2nd in the 53 kg weight class at the National Tournament.

Journalism

9 students competed in the state championships:

Sarah Treffer, Henry Goodwin, Linda Campuzano, Kimberly Corzo, Jaquelyn Quinonez, Alisha

Rojas, and Junior Casillas also placed between 3rd-8th in State Journalism.

2 State Champions:

  • Morgan Smith in Sports Action Photography
  • Liah Haines in Yearbook Theme Copy Writing

The Yearbook won the State Runner Up title for the category of Theme Development

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The next one is the big one
Sports News

The next one is the big one

OMAHA – ‘The next one in the big one’ has been the Lexington Minutemen’s mantra from the beginning of the season. That frame of mind may have …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics