Lex drops games with Broken Bow

LEXINGTON - The LHS Basketball teams took two more losses on Tuesday this week, with the Minutemaids taking a loss to the Broken Bow girls, 37-58, followed by the Lexington boys’ loss to the Indians, 47-55.

The bulk of the Minutemaids’ scoring rests on the shoulders of two players, Klair Fagot and Sarah Treffer. Fagot scored 10 points in the contest while Treffer scored 22 of her teams’ 37 points.

The Minutemen also had just two plater scoring in the double digits, with the top three scoring players coming in as Anthony Rodriguez, Mathew Salas and Austin Friedrichsen. Rodriguez scored eight points for his team on Tuesday while Salas scored 12 and Friedrichsen led the Minutemen with 19 points.

Lexington Basketball will host the Aurora Huskies this weekend, on Saturday, Feb. 6. The Minutemaids will tip-off the night at 5:15 and the boys’ game will follow at 7 p.m. on Coach Carpenter Court.