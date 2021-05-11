Going to Morrison Stadium

Includes interview with Lexington head coaches Jess McHargue and Keith Allen
LEXINGTON - The LHS Soccer teams were honored with hosting both of their district championship games. Now, they’re both honored as district champions. The Minutemaids ended their game minutes before the boys, taking a 2-0 win over Blair, ensuring a spot in the state tournament bracket. The Minutemen soon added their win, 8-2, over the Kearney Catholic Stars for their spot at state.
Berniece Garcia Scored the first of Lexington’s goals. Their second goal was scored by Venus Sanchez on a penalty kick. Goalkeeper Alyssa Winter recorded the shutout win with 18 saves.
The Minutemen saw Diego Martinez with a hat trick, scoring Lexington's first, third and fourth goals. Bradley Orozco, Alex Cruz and Fredy Vargas each scored one goal. Ernesto Vargas scored a goal on a penalty kick and Junior Casillas scored his first goal after returning to the pitch. Minutemen goalkeeper Eduardo Gomez recorded 10 saves with two goals against.
Today was a special day for Lexington soccer, as they simultaneously claimed the district championship on home turf and will both be taking busses to the state soccer tournament.
A good coach is never content with winning and Minutemen head coach Jess McHargue is no exception. While he had said he was proud of the way they played in the district final, there are still some things that need attention before taking the pitch at the state tournament.
“There are a lot of little things,” McHargue began to explain. “We’ve got to keep our seniors and underclassmen engaged off the pitch. School’s first. Just because we’re at the state tournament doesn’t mean I throw out the handbook. So, anyone who falls below that 2.5 GPA or doesn’t have Cs going into the state tournament, the same consequences will apply.”
McHargue says the postseason doesn’t change anything about the way the Minutemen will prepare for their next games, solidifying a team motto: the next one is the big one.
“We’re going to keep the expectations high and we’re going to work hard at practice,” McHargue continued. “Monday and Tuesday, we’re going to get after it.”
A lot of attention has been given to the Lexington Minutemaids soccer girls from many across the state. Any programs that may have to go toe-to-toe with the LHS girls aren’t going to take them lightly. Even Coach McHargue admits to having to sneak a peek at the girls’ scoreboard with anticipation. With an 11 game winning streak behind them, eight of them shutouts, all eyes are on the Minutemaids.
“There’s a lot of people out there who are excited to see us make this and rooting for us,” Minutemaids head coach Keith Allen said after Saturday’s win. “How can you complain? We have kids that are hurt, we have kids playing out of position and had to make a lot of adjustments… and they did it.”
Coach Allen credits a big part of the girls’ success to his assistant coach, Jesse Hall, saying that he’s been a positive addition for the ‘Maids.
“Coach Hall is amazing,” Allen said. “He got the kids to believe and do. They bought in. He’s been a difference maker, clearly.”
When asked if the Minutemaids were ready to go to the state tournament, Coach Allen talked about how the road ahead is still difficult, but remembers what they have accomplished this season. Of the Minutemaids’ four losses this season, three of them were at the hands of Class A schools including the North Platte Bulldogs(5-0), the fourth seeded Class A team at the state championships and the always formidable Kearney High Bearcats(1-0), the Class A seventh seed. The Minutemaids have lost just one game to a Class B school, this season. They took a 3-1 loss to the Scottsbluff Bearcats in early April, but avenged the loss in the subdistrict championship game, 2-0.
Lexington takes busses to the State tournament this week, starting on Thursday, May 13 at 10 a.m. when the second seeded Minutemen take on the seventh seeded South Sioux City Cardinals. The Minutemen defeated the Cardinals early this season, 5-1.
The seventh seeded Minutemaids will play on Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m., meeting the second seeded Norris Titans.