Going to Morrison Stadium

“There are a lot of little things,” McHargue began to explain. “We’ve got to keep our seniors and underclassmen engaged off the pitch. School’s first. Just because we’re at the state tournament doesn’t mean I throw out the handbook. So, anyone who falls below that 2.5 GPA or doesn’t have Cs going into the state tournament, the same consequences will apply.”

McHargue says the postseason doesn’t change anything about the way the Minutemen will prepare for their next games, solidifying a team motto: the next one is the big one.

“We’re going to keep the expectations high and we’re going to work hard at practice,” McHargue continued. “Monday and Tuesday, we’re going to get after it.”

A lot of attention has been given to the Lexington Minutemaids soccer girls from many across the state. Any programs that may have to go toe-to-toe with the LHS girls aren’t going to take them lightly. Even Coach McHargue admits to having to sneak a peek at the girls’ scoreboard with anticipation. With an 11 game winning streak behind them, eight of them shutouts, all eyes are on the Minutemaids.