Cozad falls to Crusaders

COZAD - The Haymaker Basketball teams played before a home crowd for the first time in nearly two weeks on Thursday, Feb. 4 when they hosted the Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders. The lady Haymakers took a devastating 28-54 loss to the Central Catholic girls before the Cozad boys took their turn with the Crusader boys. The Haymakers took the loss, 43-54.

Cozad’s girls struggled to find the net in the first three quarters of the game, giving the Crusaders an advantage as the teams headed into the fourth, 13-44. GICC lost ground in the final eight minutes as Cozad outscored them 15-10 in the fourth, but the Crusaders still went home with the win, 28-54.

The Haymakers lost the greatest ground in their game with the Crusaders in the second quarter, scoring just six points to GICC’s 17.

Top scoring players for the lady ‘Makers included Reagan Armagost and Biz Tvrdy, each with six points while Megan Dyer led with nine points.

Leading the Cozad boys in scoring on Thursday was Nolan Wetovick with 11 points, Jacob Engel with 12 and Jacob Weatherly led with 13 points.

Cozad Basketball will be back at home on Friday, Feb. 12 when they host Broken Bow with the girls game starting at 5:30 p.m. The boys follow at 7 p.m.