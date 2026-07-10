Top Story Spotlight LEGION BASEBALL Gothenburg Melons juniors earn Western Division championship title Jessica Kennedy Jul 10, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 The Gothenburg Melons juniors baseball team gathers for a team photo with their Western Division championship trophy Monday after winning their last home game over Cambridge/Arapahoe. Photo Courtesy of Gothenburg Melons Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Gothenburg Melons juniors finished the regular season with an 18-3 record to claim the Western Division championship title in the Mid Nebraska Baseball League.kAm~? $F?52J[ E96 |6=@?D 72465 vC2?5 xD=2?5 !C@ %62> s6D:8? `e&[ C6AC6D6?E2E:G6 @7 E96 t2DE6C? s:G:D:@?[ :? E96 492>A:@?D9:A 82>6] v@E96?3FC8 =@DE ``\b]k^AmkAm%96 |6=@?D 9@DE65 E96:C 7:?2= C68F=2C D62D@? 9@>6 82>6 |@?52J 282:?DE r2>3C:586^pC2A29@6 v=25:2E@CD]k^AmkAmv@E96?3FC8 H@? e\d :? 2 H2=<\@77 72D9:@? @? 2 =:?6 5C:G6 D:?8=6 7C@> z2=6 s62]k^Am kAmr2==6? y@9?D@? D4@C65 E96 H:??:?8 CF? :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 D6G6?E9]k^Am People are also reading… Nebraskan accused in plot to kill the president seemed to blossom in college before troubling turn, friends and classmates say Lexington's Patrick Martin wins tie-down roping event at Sumner's 75th annual rodeo City of Lexington hosts music, fireworks and food trucks ahead of Independence Day Speedway set to swap basketball and volleyball for pickleball David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers Gunner Thompson's sixth inning homerun drives in three runs as Gothenburg tops Lexington 8-0 Russian daredevils unfurl banner atop New York's Empire State Building in proposal stunt Crossroads Mission Avenue opens reimagined homeless shelter Final defendant in 2023 North Omaha mass shooting takes plea; 60 years in prison possible Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail Omaha students get moment to shine at World Cup game in Kansas City Sarah Neben: Happy 250th birthday, America Hundreds line the streets of Sumner for the annual Fourth of July parade Dawson County Fair and Rodeo returns Wednesday, July 15 Omaha man, 19, receives probation after fatal 2024 downtown shooting kAmvF??6C %9@>AD@? DE6AA65 @? E96 >@F?5 E@ A:E49 7@C E96 |6=@?D :? E96 E@A @7 E96 7:CDE :??:?8]k^AmkAm%9@>AD@? 82G6 FA 2 H2=< E@ E96 7:CDE 32EE6C 367@C6 v@E96?3FC8 62C?65 E96 7:CDE @FE @? 2 A:4<\@77 2E D64@?5 32D6] %9@>AD@? DECF4< @FE E96 D64@?5 32EE6C]k^AmkAm%96 |6=@?D =67E E96 E@A @7 E96 7:CDE 27E6C qC:892> #:4=6J 42F89E 2 7=J 32== :? 46?E6C 7:6=5]k^Am kAmy@9?D@? DE2CE65 E96 32EE:?8 =:?6\FA 7@C E96 |6=@?D[ 62C?:?8 2 H2=< 27E6C 36:?8 9:E 3J 2 A:E49]k^Am kAmy2I@? t2C== 82G6 E96 v=25:2E@CD E96:C 7:CDE @FE @? 2 8C@F?5 32== E@ 7:CDE 32D6]k^Am kAmtG2? v6:D6C 8C@F?565 @FE E@ E96 A:E496C[ 3FE E96 9:E AFE y@9?D@? 24C@DD 9@>6]k^AmkAm%96 7:CDE :??:?8 4=@D65 27E6C (:==:2> |4'2J 8C@F?565 @FE]k^AmkAmx? E96 E@A @7 E96 D64@?5[ v@E96?3FC8 8C23365 E96:C 7:CDE @FE @? 2 8C@F?5 32== E@ v6:D6C 2E D64@?5 E@ |4'2J 2E 7:CDE]k^Am kAm%9@>AD@? 82G6 FA 2 H2=< 367@C6 E96 |6=@?D 62C?65 324<\E@\324< @FED]k^AmkAm%96 v=25:2E@CD 8@E EH@ BF:4< @FED 27E6C p?5C6H $2=@>@? 2?5 s62 9:E 7=J @FED]k^AmkAm%9@>AD@? 8@E @? H:E9 2 8C@F?5 32== E@ 46?E6C 7:6=5 2?5 v2C65 $23:? 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 H2=<]k^Am kAmr2??@? w@=E92FD 6?E6C65 E96 82>6 2D 2 4@FCE6DJ CF??6C 7@C %9@>AD@?]k^AmkAmp 32=< 3J E96 v=25:2E@C A:E496C 82G6 w@=E92FD 2 CF? D4@C65] %96 |6=@?D =65 a\_]k^Am kAm%96 D64@?5 :??:?8 4=@D65 27E6C #:4=6J DECF4< @FE]k^AmkAm|4'2J 62C?65 E96 7:CDE @FE 7@C E96 |6=@?D @? 2 8C@F?5 32== 2E 7:CDE 32D6 :? E96 E@A @7 E96 E9:C5]k^Am kAm%9@>AD@? A:E4965 2 D64@?5 DEC:<6@FE 367@C6 8:G:?8 FA 2 H2=< @? 2 9:E 3J A:E49]k^AmkAmv@E96?3FC8 4=2:>65 E96 E9:C5 @FE @? 2 8C@F?5 32==]k^Am kAm%96 v=25:2E@CD H6?E E9C66 FA 2?5 E9C66 @FE :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 E9:C5]k^Am kAmy@9?D@? A@AA65 @FE E@ D9@CEDE@A[ t2C== A@AA65 @FE E@ D64@?5 32D6 2?5 v6:D6C 7=6H @FE E@ 46?E6C 7:6=5]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmr2>3C:586^pC2A29@6 8@E E96 32D6D =@2565 27E6C v@E96?3FC8 82G6 FA 2 D64@?5 9:E]k^AmkAm%96 v=25:2E@CD D4@C65 324<\E@\324< CF?D E@ E:6 E96 82>6 a\a H:E9 @?6 @FE 282:?DE E96>]k^AmkAm%9@>AD@? A:E4965 DEC2:89E DEC:<6@FED E@ 4=@D6 E96 92=7\:??:?8]k^Am kAm|4'2J 5C6H 2 H2=< E@ DE2CE E96 |6=@?D @77 :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 7@FCE9]k^Am kAm$2=@>@? 8C@F?565 :?E@ 7:6=56CVD 49@:46 2?5 |4'2J 8@E @FE E2<:?8 D64@?5 32D6]k^AmkAms62 7=6H @FE E@ =67E 7:6=5 7@C E96 v=25:2E@CDV D64@?5 @FE 2?5 %9@>AD@? 7=6H @FE E@ =67E 7:6=5 E@ 4=@D6 E96 7@FCE9]k^AmkAm%96 |6=@?D 82G6 FA 324<\E@\324< 6CC@CD E@ AFE EH@ v=25:2E@C CF??6CD @?]k^Am kAm%96 v=25:2E@CD E@@< 2 b\a 27E6C DE62=:?8 9@>6 E96? D4@C65 2 D64@?5 CF? @? 2 D:?8=6 32D6 9:E E@ 46?E6C 7:6=5]k^AmkAmv@E96?3FC8 DE@AA65 E96 v=25:2E@CD 7C@> D4@C:?8 282:? 27E6C 4@==64E:?8 E9C66 DEC2:89E @FED]k^Am kAm%96 |6=@?D 925 EH@ @FED 282:?DE E96> 367@C6 D4@C:?8 @?6 CF? E@ AF== 369:?5 c\b :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 7:7E9]k^AmkAm%96 7:7E9 :??:?8 4=@D65 27E6C v6:D6C 8C@F?565 @FE]k^Am kAmt2C== A:E4965 EH@ DEC:<6@FED :? E96 |6=@?DV E9C66 FA 2?5 E9C66 5@H? :? E96 E@A @7 E96 D:IE9]k^AmkAm|4'2J 5C6H 2 H2=< 2D E96 =625\@77 32EE6C :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 D:IE9] $2=@>@? 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 8C@F?5 @FE]k^AmkAm%96 82>6 H2D E:65 c\c 27E6C |4'2J D4@C65 @? 2 32=< 3J E96 A:E496C]k^Am kAmp EC:A=6 32D6 9:E 7@C %9@>AD@? AFE s62 24C@DD 9@>6 2D E96 |6=@?D E@@< E96 =625]k^Am kAm%96 v=25:2E@CD AFE 2 DE@A E@ v@E96?3FC8VD D4@C:?8 27E6C A:4<:?8 FA 324<\E@\324< @FED] $23:? 7=6H @FE E@ D64@?5 32D6 2?5 #:4=6J 8C@F?565 @FE]k^AmkAmv@E96?3FC8 82G6 FA EH@ DEC2:89E 9:ED 367@C6 E96 v=25:2E@CD D4@C65 E96 EJ:?8 CF?]k^Am kAmt2C== 62C?65 E96 D64@?5 @FE 7@C E96 |6=@?D H:E9 2 DEC:<6@FE]k^AmkAm%96 D6G6?E9 :??:?8 4=@D65 27E6C #:4=6J 42F89E E96 E9:C5 @FE :? 46?E6C 7:6=5]k^Am kAmy@9?D@? 5C6H 2 H2=< :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 D6G6?E9 367@C6 t2C== D:?8=65 @? 2 8C@F?5 32==]k^AmkAmv6:D6C H2D :?E6?E:@?2==J H2=<65 E92E 8@E E96 32D6D =@2565 7@C E96 |6=@?D]k^AmkAm%96 v=25:2E@CD DECF4< @FE |4'2J 7@C E96:C 7:CDE @FE :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 D6G6?E9]k^AmkAm$2=@>@? A@AA65 @FE E@ E96 A:E496C 7@C E96 D64@?5 @FE[ <66A:?8 E96 32D6D =@2565]k^AmkAms62 DE6AA65 FA E@ 32E] w6 D:?8=65 @? 2 =:?6 5C:G6 E@ =67E 7:6=5[ AFEE:?8 y@9?D@? 24C@DD 9@>6 E@ D4@C6 E96 H2=<\@77 H:??:?8 CF?]k^Am kAmv@E96?3FC8 C646:G65 E96 }@] ` DA@E :? E96 pC62 qe E@FC?2>6?E :? |:?56?]k^AmkAm%96 |6=@?D 72465 qC@<6? q@H :? E96 7:CDE C@F?5 uC:52J 27E6C?@@?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington's Patrick Martin wins tie-down roping event at Sumner's 75th annual rodeo SUMNER — The 75th annual Sumner Fourth of July rodeo took place Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. Gunner Thompson's sixth inning homerun drives in three runs as Gothenburg tops Lexington 8-0 GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg's Gunner Thompson stepped back into the box at home plate on a 2-2 count Wednesday against Lexington. Lexington juniors split wins in doubleheader against Hastings The Lexington Heartland Chevrolet juniors split wins against Hastings July 7 in Hastings. What Nebraska’s top players learned training with the U.S. national team Bergen Reilly felt something new while training with the U.S. national volleyball team: Out of place. But the Nebraska senior said those lesso… Owen Ross pitches 9 strikeouts in Cozad seniors loss to McCook COZAD — The Cozad Reds seniors came up short 3-0 against McCook Wednesday in Cozad. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Brazil's Repeat World Cup Wins: A Rare Football Feat Christian Pulisic Addresses Team USA's World Cup Loss: 'Wanted to Deliver So Much More' Christian Pulisic Addresses Team USA's World Cup Loss: 'Wanted to Deliver So Much More' Reggie Miller tells the Cavs to give LeBron whatever he wants for one last Cleveland run! Reggie Miller tells the Cavs to give LeBron whatever he wants for one last Cleveland run! What is the best World Series Moment of the decade so far? | Bracket Challenge What is the best World Series Moment of the decade so far? | Bracket Challenge