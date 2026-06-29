Top Story Spotlight LEGION BASEBALL Gothenburg Melons juniors outscore Kimball 41-10 in Saturday doubleheader Jessica Kennedy Jun 29, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gothenburg Post 62 Melons juniors won both games in their Saturday doubleheader against Kimball in Kimball.kAm%96 |6=@?D H@? 82>6 @?6 `c\e 2?5 82>6 EH@ af\c]k^AmkAmv@E96?3FC8 :>AC@G65 E@ 2 `c\a C64@C5 29625 @7 E96:C %F6D52J[ yF?6 b_ 5@F3=696256C 282:?DE |4r@@< 2E dib_ A]>] :? v@E96?3FC8]k^AmkAmvp|t `k^AmkAmv@E96?3FC8 DE2CE65 H:E9 2 a\_ =625 :? E96 E@A @7 E96 7:CDE]k^Am kAmp?5C6H $2=@>@? 9:E 2 5@F3=6 E92E AFE y2I@? t2C== 24C@DD 9@>6]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington man charged with three sexual assault felonies Biz Buzz: Kitties and coffee cafe, new thrift store, doughnuts and more. 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