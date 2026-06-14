Top Story Spotlight LEGION BASEBALL Gothenburg Melon juniors sweep Kimball in home doubleheader Jessica Kennedy Jun 14, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 1 of 5 Gothenburg's Hayden Pesek readies for a pitch Saturday against Kimball in the Melons' doubleheader in Gothenburg. Photo Courtesy of Shiloh Schultz Gothenburg's Kale Dea gets the out at home against the Kimball runner in the second of two games Saturday in Gothenburg. Photo Courtesy of Shiloh Schultz Gothenburg's Blake Brown swings a line drive into left field in the second game of a Legion baseball doubleheader Saturday against Kimball in Gothenburg. Photo Courtesy of Shiloh Schultz Gothenburg's Brigham Ricley pitches in the top of the fourth inning in the second game of a Legion baseball doubleheader Saturday against Kimball in Gothenburg. Photo Courtesy of Shiloh Schultz Gothenburg's Evan Geiser attempts to get an out at third base in the Melons' home doubleheader Saturday against Kimball. Photo Courtesy of Shiloh Schultz Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Gothenburg Melon juniors defeated Kimball 8-2 and 15-2 in a doubleheader Saturday in Gothenburg.kAmv@E96?3FC8 :>AC@G65 E@ g\` @? E96 D62D@? 29625 @7 E96:C |@?52J 82>6 282:?DE r2>3C:586]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mvp|t `k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmp?5C6H $2=@>@? DE2CE65 @? E96 >@F?5 7@C E96 |6=@?D :? E96 7:CDE 82>6]k^AmkAmp7E6C 8:G:?8 FA EH@ H2=<D[ v@E96?3FC8 925 2 5@F3=6 A=2J 7@C EH@ @FED]k^Am kAm$2=@>@? 8C23365 E96 E9:C5 @FE @? 2 DEC:<6@FE E@ 6?5 E96 E@A @7 E96 7:CDE :??:?8]k^Am People are also reading… Nebraska requests exemption from Medicaid work requirements in Dawson County Holiday Inn Express & Suites joins Lexington community with ribbon cutting Johnson Lake tests positive for E. Coli bacteria Kaden Barkmeier pitches no-hitter in Lexington's shut out of Broken Bow The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Lexington City Council unanimously approves rezoning Adrian Gomez Ramos joins Nebraska Community Foundation Float to the fire kayak event in Kearney Gov. Pillen, farmers, ranchers and ag industry supporters celebrate passage of LB 525 Treyvan Berry and Maylin Novoa win Mingus and Ramsey awards Event to support dislocated workers in Lexington to be held June 16 at Central Community College Lexington juniors top Imperial 15-5 Wednesday at home Her son was born at 2.5 pounds. Now he’s a Super Bowl champion. Cattlemen’s Ball transforms Dawson County pasture into gathering place for hope Donna Elizabeth Pursley kAmv@E96?3FC8 8@E E9C66 CF??6CD @? BF:4<=J 27E6C r2==6? y@9?D@?[ y2I@? t2C== 2?5 tG2? v6:D6C 5C6H H2=<D]k^AmkAmz:>32== DECF4< @FE (:==:2> |4'2J 7@C E96:C 7:CDE @FE]k^AmkAm$2=@>@? 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Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Kaden Barkmeier pitches no-hitter in Lexington's shut out of Broken Bow Lexington Heartland Chevrolet juniors shut out Broken Bow Post 126 15-0 Monday in Lexington. Lexington juniors top Imperial 15-5 Wednesday at home The Lexington Legion Heartland Chevrolet juniors won their mid-week matchup 15-5 over Imperial Wednesday in Lexington. Her son was born at 2.5 pounds. Now he’s a Super Bowl champion. Stacy Gooden-Crandle would have never guessed when her son was born that he'd grow up to be a Super Bowl champion. 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