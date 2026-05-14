Top Story Spotlight 5 Overton athletes qualify for state track and field Jessica Kennedy May 14, 2026 15 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Overton lady Eagles finished in fourth at the Class D-5 District meet Wednesday in Burwell.kAm~G6CE@? 3@JD E:65 7@C D:IE9 H:E9 !2=>6C H:E9 d_ A@:?ED 6249]k^AmkAm%96 8:C=D 5:DEC:4E 492>A:@? H2D r6?EC2= '2==6J H:E9 he]d A@:?ED 2?5 E96 3@JD 492>A:@? H2D !=62D2?E@? H:E9 `_b]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m~'t#%~} "&p{xuxt#$k^DEC@?8mk^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm}6G269 $2F6C E@@< E9:C5 :? E96 `__\>6E6C 52D9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 `b]_f[ E9:C5 :? E96 a__\>6E6C 52D9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 ae]f_[ D64@?5 :? =@?8 ;F>A H:E9 2 ;F>A @7 `e\d 2?5 D64@?5 :? EC:A=6 ;F>A H:E9 2 ;F>A @7 be\d]k^Am People are also reading… Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures Unofficial Dawson County election results Just: With Big Ten tourney title, Nebraska softball makes case for NCAA's No. 1 seed Local athletes qualify for Class B state track meet ‘About the people and for the people’: Global Roots opens community garden in Lexington Work will begin on I-80, Brady to Gothenburg Lexington boys soccer heads to state for 17th time in school history 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Lexington boys soccer defeats Elkhorn 2-0 in district semifinal Cozad's Ethan Atchison wins SWC golf champion title 2026 NBA mock draft: AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson No. 1? Experts weigh in Lexington area journalist Barb Bierman Batie inducted into the Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame Veterans aim to connect with kids at Hooked on Heroes Person found dead after being shot near Omaha's Dundee neighborhood Carson Reiman receives Organic Crop Improvement Association scholarship kAmzJ=2 t=78C6? 925 2 E:>6 @7 aiaf]ae 7@C D64@?5 :? E96 g__\>6E6C 52D9 2?5 E@@< 7@FCE9 :? 9:89 ;F>A H:E9 2 DE2E6 BF2=:7J:?8 96:89E @7 c\``]k^AmkAms2:DJ #J2? AF?4965 96C E:4<6E E@ DE2E6 :? 5:D4FD H:E9 2 E9C@H @7 `_e\f 7@C D64@?5 A=246]k^AmkAmqC@4< |4r2CE6C 7:?:D965 :? E9:C5 :? =@?8 ;F>A E@ BF2=:7J H:E9 2 96:89E @7 e\b 2?5 E@@< D64@?5 :? EC:A=6 ;F>A H:E9 2 >2C< @7 c`\d]k^AmkAms2HD6? |4r2CE6C 4=62C65 `a\_ :? A@=6 G2F=E 7@C D64@?5 A=246]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Just: With Big Ten tourney title, Nebraska softball makes case for NCAA's No. 1 seed With the 7-2 win over UCLA, Amie Just writes, Nebraska softball solidified itself as a candidate for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Local athletes qualify for Class B state track meet Lexington, Cozad and Gothenburg track and field teams competed Tuesday in the Class B-6 District track meet at Alliance High School. Lexington boys soccer heads to state for 17th time in school history Lexington boys soccer will face No. 3 Bennington at 7:30 p.m. in the Class B state quarterfinal Thursday, May 14 at Morrison Stadium in Omaha. Lexington boys soccer defeats Elkhorn 2-0 in district semifinal Lexington boys will host Omaha Gross Catholic in the Class B-7 District Final Saturday, May 9 at 11 a.m. at Ray Ehlers Stadium in Lexington. 2026 NBA mock draft: AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson No. 1? Experts weigh in The 2026 NBA sraft lottery is done, with the Washington Wizards emerging on top. The franchise that badly needs a star to build around may get… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Netflix To Showcase First-Ever NFL Thanksgiving Eve Game Axelina Johansson's journey to a place among Nebraska's all-time greats Axelina Johansson's journey to a place among Nebraska's all-time greats Two-time champion Svitolina fights back against Rybakina in Rome Two-time champion Svitolina fights back against Rybakina in Rome 4 Quarterbacks Under The Most Pressure Entering 2026 4 Quarterbacks Under The Most Pressure Entering 2026