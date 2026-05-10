Top Story Spotlight Overton girls take fourth at Dave Blevins Memorial Invite Jessica Kennedy May 10, 2026 47 mins ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Overton lady Eagles track team finished in fourth with 68 points Friday at the Dave Blevins Memorial Invite in Arnold.kAm~G6CE@? 3@JD 7:?:D965 H:E9 ag A@:?ED 7@C D6G6?E9]k^Amk9bmvx#{$ %tp| $r~#t$k^9bmkAm`[ }@CE9 !=2EE6 $E] !2EVD[ ``e] a[ $@FE9 {@FA[ hc] b[ |F==6?[ gc] c[ ~G6CE@?[ eg] d[ qC25J[ dg] e[ p?D6=>@\|6C?2[ ce] f[ $2?59:==D^%9657@C5[ bd] g[ $2?59:==D '2==6J[ `a]k^Amk9bmq~*$ %tp| $r~#t$k^9bm kAm`[ }@CE9 !=2EE6 $E] !2EVD[ `eb] a[ $@FE9 {@FA[ ge] b[ p?D6=>@\|6C?2[ gd] c[ |F==6?[ cf] d[ qC25J[ bd] e[ $2?59:==D^%9657@C5[ bb] f[ ~G6CE@?[ ag] g[ pCE9FC r@F?EJ[ aa] g[ $2?59:==D '2==6J[ aa]k^Am People are also reading… Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Lexington boys to host Elkhorn in soccer B-7 district semifinal Tuesday Just: With Big Ten tourney title, Nebraska softball makes case for NCAA's No. 1 seed Lexington boys soccer defeats Elkhorn 2-0 in district semifinal Lexington area journalist Barb Bierman Batie inducted into the Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame Overton boys take runners-up at home golf invite Overton's Brock McCarter earns 2 gold medals at Fort Kearny Conference Invite Lexington tennis sweeps Hershey at Tuesday home dual Sutton sisters claim third and fourth at Central Conference Track Invite Commissioners approve four liquor licenses for Cattlemen’s Ball Lexington's Mexican community engages in cultural celebration at public library Phillips Canyon State Recreation Area open to the public Nebraska man sues to stop use of new Medicaid assessment tool Veterans aim to connect with kids at Hooked on Heroes k9bm{ps* tpv{t$k^9bmkAm`__\>6E6C 52D9 — a[ }6G269 $2F6C[ `b]_fk^AmkAma__\>6E6C 52D9 — a[ $2F6C[ ad]g`k^AmkAmg__\>6E6C 52D9 — `[ zJ=2 t=78C6?[ aiah]fgk^Am kAm`[e__\>6E6C CF? — c[ t=78C6?[ eia_]_`] e[ |6282? {2DD6?[ eicd]__k^AmkAmb[a__\>6E6C CF? — c[ {2DD6?[ `ciad]ff !#k^Am kAm`__\>6E6C 9FC5=6D — d[ !:A6C |4r2CE6C[ `g]de] qC26=J? u=@C6==[ a`]bak^Am kAmb__\>6E6C 9FC5=6D — g[ w2=J?? wF896D[ dd]ee !#k^AmkAm$9@E AFE — `c[ s2:DJ #J2?[ ae\f !#j `g[ {629 $2F6C[ ad\a]fdk^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAms:D4FD — e[ #J2?[ `__\ek^AmkAmw:89 ;F>A — `[ t=78C6?[ d\_k^AmkAm{@?8 ;F>A — `[ $2F6C[ `e\c] `a[ u=@C6==[ `a\h]dk^AmkAm%C:A=6 ;F>A — `[ $2F6C[ bc\g] f[ |4r2CE6C[ ah\gk^AmkAmcI`__ C6=2J E62> @7 |4r2CE6C[ wF896D[ #J2? 2?5 u=@C6== E@@< D6G6?E9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 dg]`h]k^Am k9bmtpv{t q~*$k^9bmkAm`__\>6E6C 52D9 — v286 r=:7E@?[ `a]ggk^AmkAma__\>6E6C 52D9 — b[ s2HD6? |4r2CE6C[ ab]c_] y2:D6? v@?K2=6K[ ac]eek^AmkAmc__\>6E6C 52D9 — e[ s2HD6? |4r2CE6C[ dd]``] `e[ %CJDE:2? y2C>:?[ `i_b]de] `g[ %C246 qC@@<D[ `i_d]_ck^Am kAmg__\>6E6C 52D9 — d[ "F:?E@? p?56CD@?[ ai`a]hd] f[ (J2EE zJ=6[ ai`g]dak^Am kAm$9@E AFE — `a[ r92D6 !@EE6C[ bb\e]d] `d[ #:=6J qC6??2?[ bb\bk^Am kAms:D4FD — g[ !@EE6C[ `_f\`] `h[ qC@@<D[ ea\_k^AmkAmw:89 ;F>A — d[ y2C>:?[ d\c !#k^AmkAm!@=6 G2F=E — a[ |4r2CE6C[ ``\ek^AmkAm%C:A=6 ;F>A — e[ p?56CD@?[ bg\_]fdk^AmkAmcIg__ C6=2J E62> @7 zJ=6[ |4r2CE6C[ v@?K2=6K 2?5 p?56CD@? E@@< D64@?5 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 hibc]cg]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington boys to host Elkhorn in soccer B-7 district semifinal Tuesday The Lexington Minutemen soccer team will host the Class B-7 District soccer semifinal against Elkhorn Tuesday, May 5 at 5 p.m. at the Optimist… Just: With Big Ten tourney title, Nebraska softball makes case for NCAA's No. 1 seed With the 7-2 win over UCLA, Amie Just writes, Nebraska softball solidified itself as a candidate for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Lexington boys soccer defeats Elkhorn 2-0 in district semifinal Lexington boys will host Omaha Gross Catholic in the Class B-7 District Final Saturday, May 9 at 11 a.m. at Ray Ehlers Stadium in Lexington. Overton boys take runners-up at home golf invite OVERTON — The Overton Eagles golf team scored a team total of 351 to take second place at their home invite Friday at the Overton Golf Course. Overton's Brock McCarter earns 2 gold medals at Fort Kearny Conference Invite OVERTON — Overton junior Brock McCarter earned two gold medals and one silver medal Friday at the Fort Kearny Conference track invite in Overton. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Tom Shatel's Press Box: Column looks back at Nebraska baseball's 2001 breakthrough FILE: Donald Trump admits he ‘wouldn’t pay’ high World Cup ticket prices FILE: Donald Trump admits he ‘wouldn’t pay’ high World Cup ticket prices Which Player Has Won The Most WNBA Championships? Which Player Has Won The Most WNBA Championships? The Biggest Draft Mistake NOBODY Wants To Talk About... The Biggest Draft Mistake NOBODY Wants To Talk About...