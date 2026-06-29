Top Story Spotlight LEGION BASEBALL Cozad seniors fall 13-5 to North Platte GPH Post 163 seniors Jessica Kennedy Jun 29, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cozad Reds seniors lost Sunday 13-5 to North Platte GPH Post 163 seniors in North Platte.kAm%96 #65D 2C6 DE:== D62C49:?8 7@C E96:C 7:CDE H:? @7 E96 D62D@?[ 5C@AA:?8 E@ 2 _\c C64@C5]k^AmkAmp D:?8=6 7@C |2E96H pC?5E <:4<65 @77 E96 7:CDE :??:?8 7@C r@K25] pC?5E DE@=6 9:D H2J E@ E9:C5 32D6 367@C6 36:?8 42F89E DE62=:?8 9@>6]k^AmkAm~H6? #@DD 2?5 pD9E@? ~D3@C? 8@E @? H:E9 D:?8=6 32D6 9:ED]k^AmkAmr92J56? w@77>2DE6C 9:E 2 EC:A=6 E@ 46?E6C 7:6=5 E92E AFE #@DD 2?5 ~D3@C? 24C@DD 9@>6 E@ =625 a\_]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington man charged with three sexual assault felonies Biz Buzz: Kitties and coffee cafe, new thrift store, doughnuts and more. 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Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular USA shifts all focus to Bosnia and Herzegovina in round of 32: 'We'll be ready' Time to move on and get ready for the round of 32 in what could be the most critical moment in U.S. soccer history. Lexington 14U baseball defeats Gothenburg in tournament quarterfinal Lexington takes on No. 1 Holdrege Wednesday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the 14U tournament semifinal in Holdrege. Lexington Legion juniors go 0-3 at Grand Island tournament GRAND ISLAND — The Lexington Legion juniors faced tough competition this past weekend at the Grand Island tournament. They brought home a 0-3 … Overton Bandit seniors down Cozad Reds 12-4 The Overton Bandit seniors picked up their first win this season Wednesday after downing Cozad Reds 12-4 in Cozad. Lexington juniors fall in weekend games to Holdrege and Imperial The Lexington Legion juniors are on a seven-game losing streak after falling 4-2 to Imperial Saturday in Imperial. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Ex-NFL Star Chris Johnson Diagnosed With ALS 'I've always had some nerves" - Serena Williams on Wimbledon singles return. 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