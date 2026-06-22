Top Story Spotlight LEGION BASEBALL Gothenburg Legion juniors fall to Minden Friday, win 10-2 Saturday over Imperial Jessica Kennedy Jun 22, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Gothenburg's Gunner Thompson steps on to first base for an out in the top of the fourth inning Friday against Minden in Gothenburg. Photo Courtesy of Shiloh Schultz Gothenburg's Jaxon Earll slides safely into third base Friday against Minden in the Melons' loss at home. Photo Courtesy of Shiloh Schultz Gothenburg's Callen Johnson dives back into first base to avoid a pick-off attempt Friday against Minden in Gothenburg. Photo Courtesy of Shiloh Schultz Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy Gothenburg Post 64 Melons juniors split weekend home games, losing 6-3 Friday to Minden and winning 10-2 over Imperial Saturday.kAm%96 |6=@?D :>AC@G65 E@ ``\a 27E6C E96:C $2EFC52J H:?]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m'$] x|!t#xp{k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmy2I@? t2C== E@@< E96 >@F?5 7@C E96 |6=@?D E@ DE2CE $2EFC52J]k^AmkAmt2C== 82G6 FA 2 H2=<[ 9:E 2 32EE6C 3J A:E49 2?5 E9C6H 2 DEC:<6@FE :? E96 |6=@?D 7:CDE :??:?8 D9FE@FE]k^Am kAmr2==6? y@9?D@? <:4<65 @77 H:E9 2 D:?8=6 32D6 9:E :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 7:CDE 367@C6 t2C== 8C@F?565 :?E@ 2 5@F3=6 A=2J]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain Cozad man faces felony charge after incident at bar Overton Bandit seniors down Cozad Reds 12-4 The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims Locals earn spots on UNL's Deans' lists for spring semester America's housing: unaffordable, unavailable. Many of us are giving up Nebraska's new Adidas football uniform includes redesigned numbers, pants Holiday Inn Express & Suites joins Lexington community with ribbon cutting Pony Express stops outside Cozad on way to California Small town, big heart: Eustis celebrates German heritage at Wurst Tag Johnson Lake tests positive for E. 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