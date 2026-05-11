Top Story Spotlight Atchison, Ross help Cozad take runner-up at home golf invite Jessica Kennedy May 11, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 6 Cozad's Ethan Atchison prepares to tee off on hole 14 during the Cozad Golf Invite Monday afternoon at the Cozad Country Club. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Owen Ross swings in the rough on hole 14 Monday afternoon during the Cozad Golf Invite in Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Harrison Edeal chips on to hole 16 during the Cozad Golf Invite Monday afternoon at the Cozad Country Club. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Trey Bartels tees off on hole 7 Monday at the Cozad Golf Invite at Cozad Country Club. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's A.J. Holsten putts for par on hole 8 during the Cozad Golf Invite Monday afternoon at the Cozad Country Club. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Brady Cornwell tees off on hole 8 during the Cozad Golf Invite Monday afternoon in Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy COZAD — The Cozad Haymaker golf team finished as the runners-up at their Monday home invite at the Cozad Country Club.kAm%96 E62> 492>A:@? H2D z62C?6J y']k^AmkAm~82==2=2 7:?:D965 :? E9:C5 2?5 v@E96?3FC8 2?5 qC@<6? q@H E:65 7@C 7@FCE9]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr~+psk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmtE92? pE49:D@? =65 E96 w2J>2<6CD H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 ffj bg @? E96 7C@?E ?:?6 2?5 bh @? E96 324< ?:?6]k^Am kAm~H6? #@DD 7:?:D965 :? 7:7E9 H:E9 2 fhj cb @? E96 7C@?E ?:?6 2?5 be @? E96 324<]k^Am People are also reading… Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Just: With Big Ten tourney title, Nebraska softball makes case for NCAA's No. 1 seed Lexington boys soccer defeats Elkhorn 2-0 in district semifinal Lexington boys to host Elkhorn in soccer B-7 district semifinal Tuesday Lexington area journalist Barb Bierman Batie inducted into the Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame Lexington tennis sweeps Hershey at Tuesday home dual Overton boys take runners-up at home golf invite Sutton sisters claim third and fourth at Central Conference Track Invite Overton's Brock McCarter earns 2 gold medals at Fort Kearny Conference Invite Nebraska man sues to stop use of new Medicaid assessment tool Phillips Canyon State Recreation Area open to the public Veterans aim to connect with kids at Hooked on Heroes Commissioners approve four liquor licenses for Cattlemen’s Ball Cozad's Ethan Atchison wins SWC golf champion title kAmw2CC:D@? t562= D9@E 2? ga 7@C ``E9j bh @? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Just: With Big Ten tourney title, Nebraska softball makes case for NCAA's No. 1 seed With the 7-2 win over UCLA, Amie Just writes, Nebraska softball solidified itself as a candidate for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Lexington boys soccer defeats Elkhorn 2-0 in district semifinal Lexington boys will host Omaha Gross Catholic in the Class B-7 District Final Saturday, May 9 at 11 a.m. at Ray Ehlers Stadium in Lexington. Lexington boys to host Elkhorn in soccer B-7 district semifinal Tuesday The Lexington Minutemen soccer team will host the Class B-7 District soccer semifinal against Elkhorn Tuesday, May 5 at 5 p.m. at the Optimist… Lexington tennis sweeps Hershey at Tuesday home dual The Lexington Minutemaid tennis team won their home dual 4-0 over Hershey Tuesday. Overton boys take runners-up at home golf invite OVERTON — The Overton Eagles golf team scored a team total of 351 to take second place at their home invite Friday at the Overton Golf Course. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Wizards Win Draft Lottery To Capture No.1 Pick Nebraska's Rhonda Revelle on NCAA softball tournament selection Nebraska's Rhonda Revelle on NCAA softball tournament selection Nebraska's Jordy Frahm on NCAA softball tournament selection Nebraska's Jordy Frahm on NCAA softball tournament selection Tom Shatel's Press Box: Column looks back at Nebraska baseball's 2001 breakthrough Tom Shatel's Press Box: Column looks back at Nebraska baseball's 2001 breakthrough