Top Story Spotlight Area legion baseball schedules Jessica Kennedy Jun 1, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Schedule dates and times are subject to change. kAmkDEC@?8m{t)x}v%~} y&}x~#$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%9FCD52J[ yF?6 c 2E (@@5 #:G6C – dib_ A]>]k^AmkAmuC:52J[ yF?6 d :? {6I:?8E@? GD] ~82==2=2 – 5@F3=696256C 2E dib_ 2?5 g A]>]k^AmkAm|@?52J[ yF?6 g :? {6I:?8E@? GD] qC@<6? q@H – f A]>]k^AmkAm(65?6D52J[ yF?6 `_ :? {6I:?8E@? GD] x>A6C:2= – e A]>]k^Am kAmuC:52J[ yF?6 `a :? {6I:?8E@? GD] v@E96?3FC8 – f A]>]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure Lexington's Mins and Pepplitsch earn state tennis gold in No. 2 doubles Lexington UniFut 14U boys soccer captures Real Colorado Cup championship title Hi-Line's Cooper Knackstedt earns pole vault silver medal New Kearney restaurant blends barbecue tradition with Mexican flavors Lexington council advances rezoning, adds stop signs and hears public concerns on cemetery conditions Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington Sarah Neben: Evan's journey of self-discovery Suspect identified, dead after Papillion pursuit ends in gunfire at Home Depot S-E-M's Taryn Arbuthnot ends career with state medal in long jump Dust storm blamed for causing fatal crash in western Nebraska Lexington 14U baseball falls to Minden Lexington baseball teams place American flags at cemeteries to honor veterans for Memorial Day Lexington juniors baseball wins doubleheader over McCook Troopers find 525 lbs. of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop kAm$F?52J[ yF?6 `c :? {6I:?8E@? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington's Mins and Pepplitsch earn state tennis gold in No. 2 doubles LINCOLN — It's been 17 long years since Lexington High School has brought home a champion title in girls tennis. Lexington UniFut 14U boys soccer captures Real Colorado Cup championship title Lexington UniFut's 14U boys Los Hermanos went undefeated to win the Real Colorado Cup in Colorado over Memorial Day weekend. Hi-Line's Cooper Knackstedt earns pole vault silver medal OMAHA — Hi-Line senior Cooper Knackstedt capped his career as the Class D pole vault state runner-up Saturday during the Class D State Champio… S-E-M's Taryn Arbuthnot ends career with state medal in long jump OMAHA — After qualifying for state track in the 100, 200, long jump and high jump, S-E-M senior Taryn Arbuthnot ended her career with one stat… Lexington 14U baseball falls to Minden The Lexington Pony 14U baseball team lost 14-8 at home Tuesday to Minden. 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